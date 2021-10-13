The supply-chain debacle: What Biden vowed to fix 2 months ago

Watch how Joe Biden will deliver a turkey-free Thanksgiving.

Then there won't be any toys for tots at Christmas.

I went to the store the other day, and there was one red onion left.

And the gas prices are going through the roof.

Who's to blame? Joe Biden is.

It's just the latest stunning failure on an issue he vowed to take care, in this case on Aug. 11 – the day he promised to fix the supply-chain problems made worse by a shortage of available workers and know-how.

But don't worry. He's appointed an experienced "port envoy" in Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

Kamala Harris is Pete's model as Border Czar, no doubt.

It's not funny.

Biden's people are woefully unqualified for their jobs. President Trump was a businessman. That's what this job takes.

This is likely to be Biden's most significant catastrophe, rivaling inflation, inoculation mandates, Afghanistan and the open border.

The transporting of goods from Asia to North America is currently taking about 80 days, twice as long as before the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the Port of Savannah in Georgia, nearly 80,000 containers are stacked up on the docks, which is 50% more than normal, the New York Times reported. And some ships have waited for nine days before getting a slot.

Buttigieg believes the Democrats' $1 billion infrastructure plan would help address the crisis. Except only 10% of the money is allocated to infrastructure.

Nothing Biden's geniuses will do will get this rabbit out of a hat. It started long ago – and it's going to worsen with more people forced from their jobs by vaccine mandates.

The Washington Post reported the median cost of shipping a standard container from China to the U.S. West Coast hit a record $20,586. That's nearly twice what it cost in July, which was twice what it cost in January, according to the Freightos index.

The paper quoted Brian Bourke, chief growth officer at SEKO Logistics, warning the problem is "going to get worse again before it gets better. Global supply chains are not built for this. Everything is breaking down."

I can't help but think back to the good old days, when Trump was building ventilators that weren't previously available, when he was pushing vaccines and drugs that helped people – even saved their lives.

Biden is killing people – quite literally. Drug overdoses have already doubled. Then there are mandates and their impact on people's well-being. Think of how many Americans are out of work because of them.

All those people entering over the southern border aren't helping him a bit.

Just know that the colossal failure of this president is resonating with people. Every American is seeing the truth now with their own eyes. It's like Steve Bannon says: "Elections have consequences. And stolen elections have very serious consequences."

The Democrats are in retreat.

Payback comes next fall.

And, boy, is it going to be a welcome sight.

