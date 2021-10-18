Surviving the soon coming collapse and Biden's 'dark winter'

The global elites have promised us a "Great Reset," and with Trump currently sidelined, Netanyahu deposed and Putin thoroughly demonized by America's leftist and neocon press, the three-headed 2015/16 alliance that gave us Brexit, the Trump presidency, a stabilized Middle East and real hope for a rollback of global Marxism is broken – and there is really no power on earth standing in the way of Obama and Pope Francis' 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development they launched at the U.N. in 2015.

This is the end game. The elite puppet-masters are standing on the metaphorical shore of the new world (order), and the "Great Reset" represents the burning of the ships that got them here, a la Cortez.

But perhaps the better analogue is Rome under the Antichrist figure Nero. To "build back better," he first burned Rome to the ground and blamed it on the Unvaccinated, I mean the Christians.

Biden is obviously a puppet. It is so obvious that his continuation in that role is an act of blatant sadism toward us on their part, saying essentially, "We have such overwhelming power over you expendable serfs that we don't even have to pretend that your so-called government is legitimate anymore!" That same implicit gloating accompanies each new crime by the FBI, DOJ, elected officials and Antifa/BLM foot-soldiers that goes unpunished. It's all part of the demoralization process to soften our resistance to what comes next.

Presumably, the conservative populists across the world could take the elites on if we were truly united and organized, but we are fully occupied with intra-national election fraud and plandemic battles. We have no choice. Our independence and personal sovereignty hangs on the outcome. But once part one of the Great Reset is triggered, those concerns will be largely moot. To paraphrase Abraham Lincoln, that old order of independent nations "of the people, by the people, for the people will have perished from the Earth." They will be smoking ruins filled with empty-handed starving people whose (supposed) only hope will be the human "deliverers" of part two of the Great Reset.

TRENDING: Mom of 3 charged with murder for 'shooting man for refusing to kiss her'

While we are tied up with local, state and national battles, the elites are fine-tuning and coordinating all their international machinery to optimize part one, the great collapse. Economic, banking and trade systems, manufacturing, shipping, warehousing and distribution systems, human transportation and commodities systems, energy, food, public information, health care are all in their pocket. Today's supply chain propaganda is the harbinger. We're being prepared for bigger things to come. The "very dark winter" is almost here.

On the prophetic calendar, this winter might just be the "beginning of sorrows" the Lord warned us of in the Olivet Discourse of Matthew 24-25, close on the heels of the Hebrew Fall feasts of Trumpets, Atonement and Tabernacles (of Leviticus 23), and linked to the eighth of the nine feast calendar in place at the time of Jesus' earthly ministry: Hanukkah.

Hanukkah was, in a sense, God's "Great Reset," described in Daniel 11 and 1 and 2 Maccabees. Leading up to 167 B.C., Judea was increasingly politically and spiritually polarized like America is today, with the country people being Torah-faithful traditionalists and the Hellenistic city dwellers of Jerusalem leaning toward God-rejecting "polythesism" ("religious pluralism"). The Antichrist figure Antiochus IV Epiphanes sided with the Hellenists to gain control, then collapsed the old order in Jerusalem to remake Judea in the Hellenic mold, with himself at the head of the polytheistic pantheon (his self-chosen title, "Epiphanes," means "the manifest God").

It was the (righteous) deliverer figure Judah Maccabees (Judah the Hammer) who "reset" and restored godliness in the land (through insurrection), making possible the cleansing and rededication of God's temple by righteous priests, and the miracle of the holy oil. That occurred in 164 B.C. on the 25th of Kislev (the Jewish "December"). The key events all occurred over roughly three and a half years, like the Great Tribulation in Revelation lasts three and a half years followed by the deliverer, Jesus Christ.

Just as their utopian fantasy of a global socialist order is actually a counterfeit version of Christ's Millennial Kingdom, it would be in keeping with the elites' Antichrist spirit for today's Great Reset to function as a counterfeit alternative to the three and a half year long Hanukkah story in which the "deliverers" are the evil "reset" globalists, or the emerging last days Antichrist himself (2 Thessalonians 2).

All of this is just educated speculation, including the prediction of a great collapse this winter, but I think I'm on fairly solid ground, especially regarding the latter. The globalists are evil, but they're not stupid. They know the 2022 U.S. midterm elections are our best hope for restoring power to the people and that the current political and cultural momentum is strongly on our side, so they can't wait until the fall of '22.

They could wait until spring or summer 2022, but that would reduce their ability to leverage key sectors under their control: Public health is always more tenuous in winter, making all of their plandemic-centered strategies easier; constrictions of the food supply are less meaningful once the winter is past and people can turn to the land for sustenance; and energy crises are always better tools for social manipulation in winter. Plus, if their plan is to roll out part two of the reset ahead of the elections and buy off what's left of the populist electorate with their rescue plan (a la Gavin Newsom), the logical time to do that is spring, when the change of seasons will bolster their efforts to brand themselves as the "deliverers" bringing new hope to the world.

All of this agenda will occur worldwide, but must be U.S.-centered because we are still the most powerful nation in the world and represent the only real hope for the restoration of liberty across the globe. If they can finish the U.S. take-down process that started with the 2020 election coup, the rest of the world will be just a mop-up operation.

The guidance on how we survive this only takes one sentence. We get back to being the church: a global fellowship of people who trust in the providence of God and help each other through troubled times, operating outside of the sight and reach of government, just like the first generation of believers did.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!