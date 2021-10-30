A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
WorldINTERNATIONAL INSECURITY
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Taliban threaten west with unprecedented migrant crisis unless billions returned from abroad

'Just give us our money'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 30, 2021 at 4:57pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(ZEROHEDGE) – Since the last U.S. troops pulled out from Bagram Air Base and the international Airport in Kabul (where 13 Marines and nearly 200 Afghans were killed by a rising insurgent group called ISIS-K) China has taken the lead in providing economic aid to the Afghan people, becoming the first nation in the world to pledge humanitarian assistance to the struggling Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan – as the Taliban are now calling it.

China's foreign ministry has joined the Taliban in their demands that the U.S. central bank and its allies in western Europe release reserve assets that legally belong to Afghanistan. But all those assets have been "frozen" by the U.S. Treasury, which has imposed financial sanctions on the Taliban, allowing the U.S. to effectively confiscate the money (though it will likely remain frozen for some time since the U.S. can't legally spend it).

According to the World Bank, the Afghans have roughly $10 billion of foreign reserves outside the country, mostly in the U.S. and Europe.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Sen. Tim Scott calls Democrats' reconciliation bill a 'great American shakedown'
Clinton campaign gave false Russia collusion claims to multiple federal agencies
Mark Meadows: 'I would put all my money' on Trump 2024 bid
Lawsuit challenges Biden's purge of environmental advisory committees
Is there a nationwide flower shortage? California farmers say yes
See more...
IMPORTANT NOTE TO COMMENTERS: Due to threatened Big Tech de-monetization, we have temporarily removed commenting while we take a week or two to enable our tech team to build a long-term commenting solution that will allow you to continue to voice your opinions freely, while also allowing us to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our nation. So stay tuned. Commenting will be back – soon. In the meantime, if you would like to partner with WND to help us continue publishing while under relentless assault by Big Tech, please visit our WND Insider page for an ad-free reading experience, and also consider donating to the nonprofit WND News Center. Thanks for your loyalty and understanding.

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×