Taliban threaten west with unprecedented migrant crisis unless billions returned from abroad

(ZEROHEDGE) – Since the last U.S. troops pulled out from Bagram Air Base and the international Airport in Kabul (where 13 Marines and nearly 200 Afghans were killed by a rising insurgent group called ISIS-K) China has taken the lead in providing economic aid to the Afghan people, becoming the first nation in the world to pledge humanitarian assistance to the struggling Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan – as the Taliban are now calling it.

China's foreign ministry has joined the Taliban in their demands that the U.S. central bank and its allies in western Europe release reserve assets that legally belong to Afghanistan. But all those assets have been "frozen" by the U.S. Treasury, which has imposed financial sanctions on the Taliban, allowing the U.S. to effectively confiscate the money (though it will likely remain frozen for some time since the U.S. can't legally spend it).

According to the World Bank, the Afghans have roughly $10 billion of foreign reserves outside the country, mostly in the U.S. and Europe.

