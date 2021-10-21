Taliban's top suicide bombing guru now stuck mediating marital disputes

(VERITY WEEKLY) – Mawlawi Zubair Mutmaeen, the former head of the Taliban’s suicide-bombing squads in Kabul, has now been named as chief of police for one of Afghanistan’s capital districts, according to The Wall Street Journal. Mutmaeen has been busy mediating marital disputes, The WSJ reported.

Under his management, Mutmaeen’s Taliban-turned-cops are neither being paid for their work nor receiving training in actual policing. While it is not entirely clear what laws should be enforced, the newly instated cops are guided by their understanding of the Islamic Sharia. The Taliban has also said that they would like to reinstate the 1964 constitution during the King Zahir Shah era, excluding the clauses they view as contradicting Islam, according to The WSJ.

“Previously I was serving Islam, and now I’m also serving Islam. There is no difference,” Mr. Mutmaeen said, the outlet reported.

