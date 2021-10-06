Teacher, 25, allegedly shot in back by 18-year-old school gunman

(DAILY MAIL) -- A 25-year-old English teacher narrowly escaped with his life when he was shot in the back by an 18-year-old armed with a .45 caliber gun who has since turned himself in to police accompanied by his attorney.

Calvin Pettitt suffered broken ribs and a collapsed lung when he was allegedly shot by Timothy George Simpkins at Timberview High School in Arlington on Wednesday morning.

The victim's sister, Grace Rinearson, said the bullet narrowly missed his aorta and described the shooting as 'one of the scariest mornings of my life.'

