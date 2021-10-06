A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Education U.S.WND CRIME
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Teacher, 25, allegedly shot in back by 18-year-old school gunman

'One of the scariest mornings of my life'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 6, 2021 at 5:30pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(DAILY MAIL) -- A 25-year-old English teacher narrowly escaped with his life when he was shot in the back by an 18-year-old armed with a .45 caliber gun who has since turned himself in to police accompanied by his attorney.

Calvin Pettitt suffered broken ribs and a collapsed lung when he was allegedly shot by Timothy George Simpkins at Timberview High School in Arlington on Wednesday morning.

The victim's sister, Grace Rinearson, said the bullet narrowly missed his aorta and described the shooting as 'one of the scariest mornings of my life.'

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Teacher, 25, allegedly shot in back by 18-year-old school gunman
Biden expands student-loan forgiveness for public-sector workers
Dow closes up 100 on possible debt-ceiling progress, recovering 450-point loss
Bill Bennett launches program to fight politicization of classrooms
Former Sheriff Joe Arpaio running for mayor of his hometown
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×