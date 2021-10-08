Texas picks up Biden's border slack

If you are an American citizen concerned about the safety and viability of this country – good for you! There is good reason for concern. There are problems.

We have a president and an administration that continues on its merry way of virtually ignoring our borders and the literal invasion of this country by several million illegal aliens from across the world.

A mixed message from the Biden administration to people of the world who want what Americans have has essentially been, "Come on in. We'll worry about the legal stuff later." Biden's spokeswoman might say "the border is closed," but that statement defies reality.

The administration's border policy is a cardinal mistake!

The result has been that well over a million people have entered the country since Joe Biden became president. Estimates are that nearly half are here with no background information. The rest will probably get lost in our population without ever being vetted.

As I write, the state of Texas is being warned that a huge movement – some 60,000, at least – of Haitian illegals is traveling through Mexico headed for Texas, expected to arrive this weekend

It's reported that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has the Texas National Guard ready to work with the State Department of Public Safety troopers in an attempt to seal border passage areas. They aren't kidding. Texas is ready to arrest trespassers.

According to the Washington Examiner, these people are not traveling as small groups or a large caravan. Rather, they are working with cartels to travel through Central America and Mexico on their way here.

It appears that the Biden people seem to think that by allowing the border to be open to illegals, Hispanics already in this country who are legal citizens would welcome of the "new arrivals."

Wrong!

A new Quinnipiac poll released this week shows that 69% of Hispanics in this country disapprove of Biden's handling of the situation. Only 23% approve.

On the issue of deportation of illegal aliens, 41% of Hispanics say it is "not aggressive enough."

Just 20% say Biden has been "acting appropriately."

Regardless, after the massive migration of Haitians ended up under the Del Rio, Texas, bridge, thousands have been released into our country, supposedly to show up for a court date in a few years. GOP predictions are that they will never show up – and there's precedent for this.

Biden's inaction has upset many, including the foreign minister of Panama, Erika Mouynes. She says her country warned Biden for months about the massive movement of Haitians heading to the U.S., but the administration seemingly ignored her.

She says, "We sounded the alarm when we should have."

Pity Joe didn't listen.

Republican governors are paying attention and aren't happy with what they see and hear. This week, Gov Abbott and nine other GOP governors met at the border to deal with the situation – governors of Ohio, Arizona, Montana, Wyoming, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Nebraska and Oklahoma. The meeting was along the Rio Grande, near Reynosa, Mexico.

Inasmuch as apprehensions at the border this year are up 500%, the strain on the Border Patrol is enormous. How Biden has dealt with the BP has caused problems as well.

In a letter this week to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas from Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich – and first reported in the Washington Examiner – he said Biden policies seem to be purging qualified leaders.

Border Patrol Chief Rodney Scott was ousted from his position, likely because he criticized the administration's border policies.

In addition, Immigration and Customs Enforcement Deputy Enrique Lucero was reassigned. He had warned that Biden's pausing deportations would cut arrests by half.

In the letter, Brnovich said these "actions lead to more chaos and further empower the cartels who now control both sides of the border."

That's another issue that isn't being given proper attention inasmuch as the cartels are not only involved in illegal immigration, but also in human smuggling, sex slavery and the importation of millions of dollars of illegal drugs – especially opioids – and weapons into the United States.

Brnovich asked for a list of other border officials who have been reassigned or retired since Biden took office. No word if he got it.

The governors are working together to develop specific ideas to meet the growing border crisis, but Gov. Abbott noted, "The chaos will be repeated unless and until Biden takes action.

"He's completely abdicated his constitutional duties. That's why it's necessary for the states to take action."

While Biden has kept a low profile on the border/immigration issue, and never travels there to see it, he really jumped in with both feet over the alleged "whipping" of migrants by Border Patrol agents on horses.

Of course, in reality no one was being whipped. The photographer who took the picture said there was no whipping. Additional videos supported that position and eventually, the New York Times corrected its coverage, and the story died – sort of, but not before Joe Biden chimed in.

"To see people treated like they did. … I promise you, those people will pay. There will be an investigation, underway now, and there will be consequences. There will be consequences."

WHEW! That is the president of the United States vowing "consequences" against U.S. citizens before he even has the full details of the situation. I wonder what he had in mind to do to "those people"?

When a reporter asked White House press secretary Jen Psaki about his threat, she said that the president was "not prejudging the outcome of the investigation."

Oh, right.

One major result of the incident is that horse patrols have been cut back, and agents are concerned about what the threats will mean to their jobs.

The Border Patrol Union chief, Brandon Judd said, "I've never seen the morale any lower than it is right now." A number of agents are retiring early.

Judd continued, "When you have a president who is willing to throw his employees under the bus for doing what he ordered them to do, that's crazy. He's completely and totally failed the American public. And because of that, he had to find a scapegoat."

So where are we? Estimates are that in October – this month – the border will be hit with upwards of 400,000 migrants – - and our leader says nothing.

God bless America. God help America.

