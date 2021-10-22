Texas welcomes unvaccinated organ-transplant patients refused care in Colorado

(FOX NEWS) – With hospitals in Colorado denying unvaccinated patients organ transplants, more people are looking to Texas in the hopes of getting the potentially life-saving procedures.

Colorado’s UCHealth recently told Dawn McLaughlin, a woman with polycystic kidney disease, she was being kicked off the wait list to receive a transplant because she hadn’t gotten the COVID vaccine, CBS4 reported.

And earlier this month, another Colorado woman, Leilani Lutali, despite having stage 5 kidney disease, found out her hospital won't approve her kidney transplant surgery until she's gotten the COVID-19 vaccine.

