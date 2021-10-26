Thanksgiving 2021 expected to be 'most expensive meal' in holiday's history

The traditional Thanksgiving meal in 2021 is expected to be "the most expensive meal" in the holiday's history, according to MSNBC.

Host Mika Brzezinski commented on the increased costs of nearly every item used to make a traditional Thanksgiving holiday meal.

"It's shaping up to be the most expensive meal in the history of the holiday," Brzezinski said.

"Consumer groups say almost every ingredient in a traditional American Thanksgiving, from the disposable aluminum roasting pan to the pumpkin pie, will cost more. The supply chain crisis, trade policies, labor shortages, weather and inflation are all contributing to higher prices."

MSNBC reports that Thanksgiving 2021 "is shaping up to be the most expensive meal in the history of the holiday." "The grocery store right now, I mean everything is up...this is different than even a few months ago." - MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski. pic.twitter.com/uNhYpJeoMD — House Republicans (@HouseGOP) October 26, 2021

The most expensive item? The traditional Thanksgiving turkey.

"Experts warn that the biggest expense this year will be the turkey. The price per pound is expected to rise above $1.36, surpassing the record benchmark price set back in 2015," Brzezinski said.

The host also shared her recent personal experience shopping for food.

"You know at the grocery store right now, I mean, everything is up," Brzezinski said.

"I was going shopping for my daughter and I'm like, 'OK, this is, this is different than even a few months ago.'"

Many blame President Joe Biden's economic policies for the increased food prices and inflation. Some have referred to the changes as "Bidenflation," as the increases have strongly corresponded with the president's time in office.

The news comes as Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen recently said inflation is not leaving any time soon.

Yellen, who was interviewed on CNN's “State of the Union" which aired Sunday, dismissed existing supply chain issues as “temporary pains that result from a COVID economy and getting beyond it.”

However, during the program, she also noted that "Americans haven't seen inflation like we have experienced recently in a long time."

She was asked when she expects inflation to return to under two percent.

“Well, I expect that to happen next year,” she said.

“Monthly rates of inflation have already fallen substantially from the very high rates that we saw in the spring and early summer. On a 12-month basis, the inflation rate will remain high into next year because of what's already happened."

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.