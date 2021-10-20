Why are thousands of postal workers still unvaxxed?

After spending several futile hours rummaging through media accounts and the United States Postal Service (USPS) website, I still had no answer to the question I set out to address: Are postal workers subject to a vaccine mandate?

Wanting the straight skinny, I decided not to call USPS headquarters but to visit a facility and talk to the workers loading and unloading mail.

To my good fortune I found a well-spoken, straightforward supervisor who told me, through his mask, what I wanted to know.

"We are encouraged to get vaccinated, but we do not face a vaccine mandate like the military does," he volunteered. "But," he added helpfully, "we do have an indoor mask mandate."

Two questions emerge from this encounter. The first is: Why are postal workers exempt from a mandate that is stripping other public service entities, including the military, of thousands of needed personnel?

The second, why did I have to ask a postal worker to get the truth? The answer to the second question is the easier of the two – the media don't want you to know.

In mid-September there was a flurry of questions around the status of the USPS. On Sept. 16, the USA Today fact checker put those questions to rest.

"Claim: Postal workers aren't included in the Biden administration vaccine mandate

Claimed by: Social media user

Fact check by USA Today: False"

On that same day, the USPS put out an impressively ambiguous statement on COVID-19 vaccines. After much self-serving blather about the hard work of its 650,000 employees, management concluded:

"We are working closely with our union leadership so that once OSHA's COVID-19 Vaccination Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS) is issued we can move quickly to determine its applicability to our employees and how best to implement."

Translation: "We are in no big hurry." The ETS represents the fulfillment of President Joe Biden's COVID-19 Action Plan announced on Sept. 9. The OSHA ETS runs a perversely long 44 pages and includes any number of useless admonitions, such as:

"An employer with one or more employees working in a physical location controlled by another employer must notify the controlling employer when those employees are exposed to conditions at that location that do not meet the requirements of this section."

On Oct. 12, OSHA submitted the ETS to the White House's Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs for approval, which is where it stands as of this writing.

USPS brass might argue that their hands are tied until the OSHA ETS is formalized, but unlike many private and public employers, they are making no obvious efforts to prepare their workers for this eventuality. They don't have to. They have friends in the White House.

In August 2020, the president of the National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC), Fredric Rolando, sent a letter to his 300,000 members addressing "the very survival of USPS."

Under President Trump, the White House Postal Task Force had reportedly "called for the revocation of collective bargaining rights by America's postal unions, massive cuts to services, and the potential privatization of the agency."

Concluded Rolando, "NALC is proud to stand with Vice President Biden and Sen. Harris in November and beyond."

More important to Biden than those 300,000 NALC votes were the 67 million ballots the letter carriers handled in 2020. To understand just how eager union leaders and management were to prevent any serious inquiry into how those ballots were handled, one need only review the case of Erie, Pennsylvania, letter carrier Richard Hopkins.

The combined effort to silence and then smear this brave whistleblower would have done the Stasi proud. With an able assist from the media – CNN and the Washington Post most notably – union and management sent a chill throughout America's postal archipelago.

If politics were not motivation enough to keep the White House at bay, race probably is. According to the USPS nearly 40% of its workforce is listed as a minority, 21% African American.

Despite outsized (and absurdly well-documented) efforts to close the "vaccination gap," blacks and Hispanics remain relatively unvaxxed compared to whites and Asians.

The media's relentless repetition of what Biden memorably called the "Tuskegee Airmen" experiment may have made journalists feel virtuous, but it left many blacks feeling just scared. Liberalism works that way.

My suspicion is that the USPS will remain ever so quietly exempt from whatever OSHA dictates are finally approved. These are feathers the White House cannot afford to ruffle.

Jack Cashill's latest book, "Barack Obama's Promised Land: Deplorables Need Not Apply," is now on sale. See www.cashill.com for more information.

