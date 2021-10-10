A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Politics U.S. Wire
Tragedy in Georgia: Officer killed on his first shift, ambush suspected

Jack Davis, The Western Journal By Jack Davis, The Western Journal
Published October 10, 2021 at 7:01pm
A 26-year-old Georgia police officer was shot to death early Saturday.

Dylan Harrison was killed around 1 a.m. Saturday, Georgia Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Natalie Ammons said, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Harrison, who worked full-time as a member of the Oconee Drug Task Force, was working his first shift with the Alamo Police Department when he was killed outside the Alamo police station.

In a Facebook post, the McRaey-Helena Police Department said Harrison was ambushed.

Harrison leaves behind a wife and a six-month-old child.

Police are now seeking Damien Anthony Ferguson, 43, in connection with Harrison’s death.

Ferguson has a record in connection with a 1998 aggravated assault on a police officer case. He was sentenced to eight years in prison and released from prison in 2006, according to DouglasNow.

Ferguson is described as being armed and dangerous.

Harrison has worked at various public safety agencies since 2015, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

The Alamo Police Department has nine officers, five of whom work part-time.

Harrison was the first Alamo officer killed in the line of duty, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Messages of support for his department and family poured in in response to the shooting.

The incident took place 90 miles southeast of Macon and about 124 miles west of Savannah.

 

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.

