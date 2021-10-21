A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Trump announces new media platform to fight Big Tech

'I'm excited to soon begin sharing my thoughts on TRUTH Social'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 21, 2021 at 7:30pm
Donald Trump

Ailan Evans
Daily Caller News Foundation

Former President Donald Trump announced he is launching a new social media platform designed to compete with Big Tech.

Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG) announced Wednesday it was creating a new social media platform called TRUTH Social designed to “fight back against the ‘Big Tech’ companies of Silicon Valley.”

Trump is currently banned from most major social media platforms, including Facebook and Twitter, following the Jan. 6 riots.

“I created TRUTH Social and TMTG to stand up to the tyranny of Big Tech. We live in a world where the Taliban has a huge presence on Twitter, yet your favorite American President has been silenced,” Trump said in a press release. “This is unacceptable.”

A beta version of the platform will be available to invited guests this November, according to the press release, and is currently available for pre-order in the Apple App Store. The full version of the platform is expected to be out in the first quarter of 2022.

“TMTG was founded with a mission to give a voice to all,” Trump said. “I’m excited to soon begin sharing my thoughts on TRUTH Social and to fight back against Big Tech.”

Do you plan to use Trump's social media platform?

The new venture was created through a TMTG merger with Digital World Acquisition Corp. Trump said he plans on offering a video-on-demand service with entertainment and news programming to be a “rival to the liberal news consortium.”

“Everyone asks me why doesn’t someone stand up to Big Tech?” Trump said. “Well, we will be soon!”

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







