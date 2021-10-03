A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Trump reveals what would happen if he faces DeSantis in 2024

'I'd beat him'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 3, 2021 at 6:12pm
(FOX NEWS) -- Less than a week before he returns to the state that kicks off the race for the White House, former President Trump says in a new interview that if he runs again for president, most other Republicans would "drop out."

But if Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, whose standing among conservatives has skyrocketed over the past year and a half, also makes a bid for the 2024 GOP nomination, Trump emphasizes, "I’d beat him."

The former president made his comments in excerpts released Sunday from an interview with Yahoo Finance that’s scheduled to be published on Monday.

