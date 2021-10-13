Turley: Why isn't special counsel looking into Biden 'influence-peddling'?

There long have been suspicions that Hunter Biden, Joe Biden's son, has been peddling his father's influence around the globe.

He was paid hundreds of thousands of dollars to be on Ukrainian gas company Burisma's board when Joe Biden was vice president for Barack Obama and running Ukraine policy.

He took trips on Air Force Two to China and Mexico to set up business deals. Then there are his paintings, now being sold for tens of thousands of dollars, based, according to art experts, on his name.

Previously disclosed emails from a laptop computer he abandoned at a repair shop suggest his maneuvering for business benefits sometimes included a percentage for the "Big Guy," identified by an associate as Joe Biden.

Now one of the leading legal commentators in the country is openly questioning why the Department of Justice isn't looking into the scenarios.

The comments come from Jonathan Turley, a lawyer, scholar, write, analyst and commentator.

A professor at George Washington University Law School, he has testified in United States congressional proceedings about constitutional and statutory issues and has earned the respect of leaders on both sides of the aisle.

His comments came during an an interview on Fox News after a report on more of Hunter Biden's emails, from the Daily Mail, described how the father and son have shared bank accounts and much more.

In the interview, Turley said now it's time for an independent special counsel to begin work.

"With these disclosures, we have accounts being used to pay both Hunter and Joe Biden and money being reimbursed to Hunter Biden from an individual associated with a company called Rosemont Seneca. Now that’s a company that has been tied to payments from China and Russia. And so this is getting more and more serious," he said.

"The question is why the Justice Department hasn’t considered the appointment of a special counsel. We know there's a criminal investigation into the tax issues, possible money laundering. But there are also serious questions about whether the Biden family conducted an extensive influence-peddling operation involving not just Hunter but his uncle and potentially the president of the United States."

The Daily Mail report suggested that because of the joint accounts, it was possible that Joe Biden paid for his son Hunter Biden's week-long binge with a prostitute in 2018.

The publication, which has been mining for details about the Biden family a copy of a hard drive from a laptop Hunter Biden abandoned at a repair shop, said the president "could become embroiled in the FBI's probe into Hunter's finances."

Hunter Biden disclosed last year that he was under investigation by the FBI.

The report said emails showed the two shared accounts, paid each other's bills and "the president may have even funded his son's 2018 drug and prostitution binge."

The report explained emails between Hunter Biden and Eric Schwerin, a partner at Rosemont Seneca, indicated Schwerin was working on Joe Biden's taxes and more, including fielding requests for a book deal for the then-vice president.

"It is unclear why Schwerin had this intimate role in the vice president's affairs rather than government officials in the office of the vice president," the report explained.

But Hunter Biden's claim he and his father shared an account suggested the issue of whether those funds "were used for Hunter's May 2018 week-long bender with a prostitute in a Hollywood hotel."

Joe Biden repeatedly has claimed that he has no knowledge of his son's business enterprises, but that's been debunked by Hunter Biden's emails, in which he talks of paying his father part of his income, and more.

The investigation by the FBI and IRS reportedly involves Hunter Biden's foreign business relationships. While his father was vice president, he was paid hundreds of thousands of dollars to be on the board of Ukrainian gas company Burisma at a time when it was under investigation for corruption.

Joe Biden, handling Ukraine issues for Barack Obama, didn't hesitate to act.

In fact, he openly boasted of threatening to withhold $1 billion in U.S. aid if Ukraine's president did not fire the country's top prosecutor, Victor Shokin, who at the time was investigating Burisma for corruption.

