U.S. military investigating battle-scarred Marine for shaking Trump's hand at rally

'The guy that pulled the baby over the wall' is now in trouble

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 9, 2021 at 7:13pm
(THE FEDERALIST) – The U.S. military is going after a young Marine from Georgia who dared to show his face at a Donald Trump rally in September.

What we know is pretty straightforward: a man went on stage in civilian clothes at a “Save America Rally” with President Trump, introduced himself as Lance Cpl. Hunter Clark, said he was “the guy that pulled the baby over the wall” in Afghanistan, thanked the crowd for their support, shook Trump’s hand, and walked off. Now Task & Purpose reports the military is investigating Clark to see if he violated any Department of Defense policies.

The very existence of an investigation is a clear message that only partisanship on behalf of the left will be tolerated in the U.S. military. That is the clear message sent by investigating Clark and others such as Space Force officer Matthew Lohmeier while military higher-ups like Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley openly lie to the president, commit treason on behalf of China, and defend anti-American neo-Marxist teachings to Congress.

Read the full story ›

