U.S. propane market prepares for 'Armageddon' amid price spikes, supply shortages

(WHNT) – With propane prices almost doubling this year and supplies so scarce, the market prepares for a possible “Armageddon” heading into the winter months, according to a report by Bloomberg.

In June 2021, prices for propane topped $1 per gallon for the first time seasonally since 2014 with more demand both here and overseas. An estimated six million American homes use propane.

Experts have said more people staying home during the pandemic may have played a role in higher demand, with some using the gas to heat their pools or light up their grills. The U.S. Energy Information Administration’s latest report on propane shows a slow but steady increase in prices for the gas.

