A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
MoneyBLACK GOLD BLUES
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

U.S. propane market prepares for 'Armageddon' amid price spikes, supply shortages

Concerns mount as nation enters winter months

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 21, 2021 at 3:45pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(WHNT) – With propane prices almost doubling this year and supplies so scarce, the market prepares for a possible “Armageddon” heading into the winter months, according to a report by Bloomberg.

In June 2021, prices for propane topped $1 per gallon for the first time seasonally since 2014 with more demand both here and overseas. An estimated six million American homes use propane.

Experts have said more people staying home during the pandemic may have played a role in higher demand, with some using the gas to heat their pools or light up their grills. The U.S. Energy Information Administration’s latest report on propane shows a slow but steady increase in prices for the gas.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Wealthy buyers snapping up luxury villas in Caribbean, Mexico
Masks in Irish nightclubs mandated, but not when drinking or dancing
Taliban's top suicide bombing guru now stuck mediating marital disputes
Shocking glimpse into life after the Great Reset
Happy International Pronouns Day!
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×