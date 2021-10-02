Unseen emails: Fauci congratulates Wuhan collaborator on 'deserved' Xi Jinping award

(NATIONAL PULSE) – New e-mails from Mr. Anthony Fauci – obtained exclusively by The National Pulse – reveal the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director congratulated epidemiologist Dr. Ian Lipkin, a key Wuhan Institute of Virology collaborator, on receiving personal awards from Chinese Communist Party dictator Xi Jinping.

Lipkin – a Columbia University Professor – received the China International Science and Technology Cooperation Award from regime chief Xi in 2016 before going on to claim another award from China’s Central Government, Central Military Commission, and State Council.

The 2016 award is the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) top science honor for foreign scientists, and, as quoted in a Columbia University press release, Lipkin remarked that “it solidifies my relationship with dear friends and colleagues in the Chinese Academy of Science, Ministry of Science and Technology and the Ministry of Health” – all of which are wholly-owned and operated Chinese Communist Party entities.

Read the full story ›