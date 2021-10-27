Watch: Library book so graphic, school board tosses man for voicing it

This situation has been developing over and over in recent months across the United States, and now a video has captured the move by the school board in Orange County, Florida, to have police remove a man who was reading – from one of the school's library books.

Jacob Engels is a contributor to the Gateway Pundit and posted there his first-person narrative of the events.

He said during the Tuesday meeting, "this GP journalist used his allotted time to alert OCPS board members of the situation by reading some of the more graphic passages from Gender Queer."

That's a product he described as a "graphic novel" that features drawings of "in lurid detail the sexual interactions between two young men."

It has appeared in school libraries across the nation in recent months.

He explained, "After reading aloud a portion of just one section, which included the characters in Gender Queer discussing the use of strap-on dildos and performing oral sex on one another, OCPS Chairman Teresa Jacobs demanded this journalist cease reading the passage. After refusing to do so, she instructed OCPS police officers to eject this journalist from the meeting by force."

Jacobs, in fact, had claimed during the meeting that the issue would be investigated, because she was unaware such a book was in the library, and one audience member pointed out that that was the problem.

"With no children present at the meeting, it is unclear why OCPS Chairman Teresa Jacobs did not want parents to be made aware of the explicit nature of Gender Queer, especially as it violates the district guidelines she was elected to uphold. This same school board claims to be interested in 'protecting' children by forced masking, but their concern for the moral and ethical well-being of those same children who are being exposed to pornographic material, seems to be non-existent," Engels said.

Engels explained he also had been contacted by Jonathan Farrant, who appeared at the meeting with his wife with concerns over a book "that their child found featured prominently in the library of Boone High School on a bookstand promoting the LGBT community during Pride Month."

Farrant explained to the Gateway Pundit, "We are completely disgusted at this evil and how the OCPS School Board, Principal, Librarian and others would have the audacity to allow this type of pornographic filth in our schools. It is time to raise up an army of people and parents that are willing to stand for the morality of our educational system."

The report noted officials in an adjacent county, Brevard County, " immediately pulled the book from schools after they were made aware that students had access to it."

