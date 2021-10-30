A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Watch little girls sing promise – to die for Palestine

'Whoever attacks, their life is in my hands'

Bob Unruh By Bob Unruh
Published October 30, 2021 at 3:37pm
What could be more cute than two little girls, dressed in their best, singing to a relative who is having, or in this case doing, hard time.

Unless, of course, those little girls are singing promises to die for Palestine.

The video clip appeared on the site of the Palestinian Media Watch, which monitors reports from the Middle East, and comments on them.

The lyrics the girls sing includes:

In the name of freedom we’ll sacrifice our lives
In the name of freedom we’ll sacrifice our lives
Palestine is Arab, Palestine is Arab, O land of struggle
We don't forget your land, O Palestine
And whoever attacks, their life is in my hands, their life is in my hands

The report explains their relative is Khaled al-Baseti, a Palestinian terrorist from East Jerusalem who stabbed and wounded four Israeli civilians in the Israeli town of Ra’anana in 2015.

PMW reported, "For decades, Palestinian Media Watch has documented the PA policy to encourage children to become 'Martyrs' and sacrifice themselves for Palestine. One striking example of this PA child abuse is the following poem recited by a young girl, in which a mother tells her son that he is 'meant for Martyrdom,' and that “Our weapon is our Islam, and our ammunition is our children."

Should little girls be singing about dying?

The mother tells her son, in that poem, "Jerusalem is ours, our weapon is our Islam, and our ammunition is our children. And you, O my son, are meant for Martyrdom."

Explained PMW, "What could be more damaging than the PA's constant brainwashing of Palestinian children and adults that 'Martyrdom' is good, prestigious and what Allah desires?"

The girls were among well-wishers who sent al-Baseti greetings on the occasion of his wedding anniversary.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

Bob Unruh
Bob Unruh joined WND in 2006 after nearly three decades with the Associated Press, as well as several Upper Midwest newspapers, where he covered everything from legislative battles and sports to tornadoes and homicidal survivalists. He is also a photographer whose scenic work has been used commercially.







