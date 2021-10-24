A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Watch: Pizza-delivery guy has meltdown, goes bonkers on driver with Trump flag

'If you get your b**** a** out of that truck, I will beat the f*** out of you'

Joe Kovacs By Joe Kovacs
Published October 24, 2021 at 5:37pm
A Papa John's pizza-delivery driver is caught on video confronting a mototrist with a pro-Trump flag. (Video screenshot)

Graphic video has emerged on social media allegedly showing a pizza-delivery driver in an F-bomb-filled confrontation with another motorist who was flying a flag supporting President Donald Trump on his pickup truck.

The incident was shared Saturday by J.R. Majewski, a pro-Trump congressional candidate in the Cleveland, Ohio, area.

"A good friend of mine, one of the nicest guys you'll meet, was almost driven off the road, and then threatened by a @PapaJohns driver near Cleveland Ohio. Because he has a Trump Flag on his truck," Majewski, a U.S. Air Force veteran, claimed. (VIDEO WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE):

The video does not reveal what had led up to the dispute.

Majewski's pro-Trump friend is reportedly Adam Radogna, who posted several videos on his Facebook page in the immediate aftermath of the incident.

"We're in a free country. I can put what the f*** I want on my truck," Radogna tells the pizza man.

Is the pizza-delivery man indicative of the mindset of the political left?

At one point, the pizza man says to Radogna, "If you get your b**** a** out of that truck, and agree to mutual contact, I will beat the f*** out of you."

"This is the problem with you f*****g liberals,” Radogna responded. "That's all you guys do ... You don't even know what the f*** you're talking about."

Majewski also tweeted "he has the entire altercation on video. Police were called, did nothing ... the manager won't watch the video."

Police eventually came to the scene and warned Radogna he could be arrested for trespassing if he didn't leave the Papa John's pizza outlet where he was looking to show the video to the manager.

A taste of the reaction on Twitter includes:

  • "Hey, you got him on video. File a complaint! Go up Papa Johns corporate ladder and file a complaint!"
  • "Not to disparage pizza delivery folks, but at his age this is all he has going for him? No wonder he's an angry dude. When one does not have the intellect one resorts to threats of physical violence."
  • "Chances are that if Trump was still his president, he'd have a better job than pizza delivery!"
  • "I bet whoever's pizza is in there is cold by now."

Submit a Correction





