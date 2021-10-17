Woman who is 'pale,' 'hot' after abortion told to go to hospital by herself

[Editor's note: This story originally was published by Live Action News.]

By Cassy Fiano-Chesser

Live Action News

A woman who was experiencing severe pain after an abortion at Access Health Center abortion facility in Downers Grove, Illinois, had to demand staffers call her an ambulance after the abortionist told her to transport herself to the hospital.

According to Operation Rescue, which obtained the 911 dispatch audio and records, staffers gave dispatchers conflicting information and seemed unconcerned with getting the woman emergency care.

In the 911 audio, a nurse told the dispatcher the woman had a “procedure” and gave the information for where EMTs could transport her. “We do surgical procedures, and she — something’s going on,” she began. “Her sugar’s really low and she can’t even get up, and they want to go to the hospital.”

Despite the fact that the woman allegedly couldn’t even stand on her own, the abortionist evidently still expected her to somehow get to the hospital on her own, which is why the patient had to insist on an ambulance herself. “The doctor suggested she go to the hospital, and they — she didn’t feel comfortable going, so she wants — they wanted to call 911, so they can get an ambulance,” the nurse said.

The nurse then continued to describe the patient’s condition, which didn’t sound like she was capable of walking or driving on her own. But she then began giving conflicting information, now saying her blood sugar was high, not low. “She’s just very pale, very weak,” she said. “She is breathing. Her vitals are OK. Her blood sugar is high. She’s just very pale and she feels really hot.”

When asked if the woman was conscious, she said that she was “kind of fading in and out a little bit.” The nurse explained that she wasn’t bleeding, but that she was in a lot of pain, was clammy, and had shallow breathing. She was then taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove, Illinois. Her condition is unknown.

This woman is not the first to suffer complications at the Access Health abortion facility. Last year, a 17-year-old suffered convulsions and fell unconscious after an abortion, and had to be taken to the hospital. In that case, first responders were told not to come to the front door and were directed instead to a dirty, cramped alley next to a dumpster.

The facility is owned by Vinod and Vijay Goyal, a married couple with a checkered history. In 1996, the Goyals were caught charging over 10 times the cost of the actual abortion procedure to insurance companies, and the state took disciplinary action against them. Other facilities owned by the couple were so dangerous that they were shut down until every single surgical instrument in the facility had been sterilized, and the staff had gone through mandatory training, while numerous other facilities had deficiencies when inspected. The most recent inspection, in 2019, included a seven-page report and found more violations including an abortionist who didn’t wash his hands between patients, even when he was about to begin a surgical abortion.

But perhaps their worst incident was the death of Melissa Heim. Heim underwent a surgical abortion with twilight sedation, and was then taken to a recovery area and left alone. Because she was not monitored, when Heim suffered cardiac and respiratory arrest 30 minutes later, it was apparently not immediately discovered. No resuscitation measures were taken until paramedics arrived, but by then, it was too late. She had already suffered brain damage and died four days later.

“Asking a patient that cannot stand up to go to the hospital on her own is a huge red flag. Add to that the contradictory information about the woman’s condition, and it makes me wonder what these people may have been hiding,” Operation Rescue president Troy Newman said in a statement, adding, “Cutting corners on women’s health is the rule – not the exception – at American abortion facilities. With the radically pro-abortion administration in Washington, D.C., which is working overtime to make abortion facilities federally funded and less accountable, we can expect the carnage to only get worse.”

