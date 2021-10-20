Zuckerberg accused of paying for leftists to 'infiltrate' election systems

It's well-known that Facebook mastermind Mark Zuckerberg dished out some $420 million to local election officials and such during the 2020 presidential race – often to recruit Democrat voters and affect the vote.

One analysis concluded he essentially purchased the election for Joe Biden.

And it's true that investigations have been launched into what undue influence those checks for thousands – or hundreds of thousands – of dollars may have had on election results.

But now Joy Pulllmann, the executive editor of The Federalist and author of "The Education Invasion: How Common Core Fights Parents for Control of American Kids," explains it's a strategy that's been used before, and will be seen again.

TRENDING: Football team holds 'drag ball' show to let 'boys express effeminate side'

In a column at the website for The Federalist, she explained it's why Americans now seem to "have no local control of a lot of local things: public schools, our terms of employment, local governments, local elections."

She cites the work of The Federalist's Mollie Hemingway, whose book, "Rigged," talks about the influence of money on 2020's results.

"That book, and some great corroborating independent reporting, show that 2020 election chaos was part of an effective and well-funded plan to help Democrats win by rigging the playing field. One key strategy deployed to that end has become default on the left yet still often goes unremarked and unchallenged. It’s called 'advocacy philanthropy,'" she explained.

Zuckerberg's plan deployed "nearly half a billion dollars to help Democrat activists infiltrate local government election apparatuses, literally paying for election equipment and the salaries of partisans who counted ballots," she said.

The result? A "shadow government that pits elected officials against their voters on behalf of moneyed interests."

Pullmann noted research revealing the wealthy were "ensuring that their research investments are targeted to advance specific policy priorities."

Those using the plan already have included Zuckerberg, Bill Gates and George Soros, she said.

"Traditional charity focuses on clear, concrete human needs: Food. Clean water. Sports equipment. Teachers. Missionaries. And so forth. It also provides, say, funding for big projects that would be difficult for the non-rich to raise in a timely manner, such as capital funding for schools, churches, and libraries," Pullmann wrote.

But "advocacy philanthropy" instead focuses on using private money – sometimes lots of it – to affect what government does.

Gates, she explained, has used it to influence public schools, through the infamous federal program called Common Core.

"For years, Bill Gates focused his education philanthropy on overhauling large schools and opening small ones. His new strategy is more ambitious: overhauling the nation’s education policies," documented the New York Times a decade ago.

It explained how Gates created "entirely new advocacy groups" and used "data specialists" inside schools to change their practices.

Gates also bought off journalists, giving "grants."

Explained Pullmann, "Like Zuckerburg with the 2020 elections, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation spent hundreds of millions of dollars to write Common Core, write tests and curriculum matching it, successfully lobby federal and state officials to make it mandatory (including with former Gates Foundation staffers inside the Obama administration, in violation of Obama’s own ethics rules), and create a media and activism 'echo chamber' that surrounded the entire process with Astroturfed, paid promoters praising the effort."

Gates, like Zuckerberg, used "shell nonprofits" to carry out his "political" agenda, she explained.

She explains Common Core and the "Zuckbucks election" are just two examples of the use of "private billions to thwart local and individual self-government."

The strategy often shows up on "transportation projects, housing, education, and business development projects."

The result is that, "all this incestuousness between government and 'private' interest effectively deprives Americans of their constitutional rights and representation," she said.

Why the Democrats' chaos in 2020?

She explains, "It’s for the exact same reason the left pushes all these strategies to circumvent voters and the Constitution. They don’t believe in natural rights, the rule of law, or even elections. They believe in the unchecked exercise of unlimited power, and they are willing to do anything to get it."

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!