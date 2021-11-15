'My 15 minutes of fame is for this sh**': Dem quits for mocking parade horror

An Illinois Democrat who appeared to mock to the Christmas parade tragedy in Waukesha, Wisconsin, as payback for the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse has quit her official position with the party.

Mary Lemanski resigned Monday morning from her post as social-media director of the Democratic Party of DuPage County, Illinois.

Lemanski came under fire for a series of tweets linking Friday's acquittal of Rittenhouse to Sunday's parade disaster which left at least five dead and 48 injured when an SUV plowed through the city's annual Christmas parade. The suspect, 39-year-old Darrell Brooks, has a long criminal record and is now being charged with five counts of first-degree intentional homicide. Police say the incident is "not a terrorist event."

"It was probably just self-defense," Lemanski posted, with the hashtags "Wisconsin" and "KyleRittenhouse."

"Living in Wisconsin, he probably felt threatened," read another post referring to the SUV driver in Waukesha.

"I'm sure he didn't want to hurt anyone," she added. "He came to help people."

Lemanski's comments appeared to mock the self-defense argument made Rittenhouse and his defense attorneys during the 18-year-old's recent trial. The jury agreed in that case, finding Rittenhouse not guilty of murder in connection with two shooting deaths in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last year.

"The blood of Kyle Rittenhouse's victims is on the hands of Wisconsin citizens," Lemanski wrote, "even the children."

"I'm sad," she wrote in another post. "I'm sad anytime anyone dies. I just believe in Karma and this came around quick on the citizens of Wisconsin."

"You reap what you sow, Wisconsin," she also wrote.

"It's sad people died, but when you open the door to vigilante justice, everyone seems threatening."

Lemanski posted her statement of resignation on Twitter, saying: "I firmly believe in the right to freedom of speech. I also believe you must be willing to accept responsibility and the consequences of your actions for that free speech. I unfortunately made some remarks that were not in good taste regarding the Waukesha tragedy yesterday. I am accepting the consequences of my free speech, and so I have resigned as Social Media Manager and the Democratic Party of DuPage County has accepted my resignation."

She also noted: 'Nobody cared about me like my whole life. My mom used to leave me for hours at a time alone in my play pen. I've put out music for 20 years nobody gave a sh**. Why do people all of a sudden care about a stupid remark? I can't believe my 15 minutes of fame is for this sh**.'

Her Twitter account was deleted early Monday afternoon.

Some responses to Lemanski's remarks include:

"Seriously how does it feel to completely flush your career down the toilet via tweet? Was it fun?"

"I hope you never know the pain of losing a child. I hope the parents of those lost today in Waukesha never know you. I feel sad for both you and them."

"I don't understand how you can be this hateful and glib. I was going to pray for the families of those who were killed tonight. But I will add you into my prayers as well. I think you could use some."

"Seek professional help. Stop letting your past define you, stop letting the things of your childhood be an excuse. We all experienced things in our past that weren't pleasant. That doesn't have to be who you are today. Rise above & be better."

