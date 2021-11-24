A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
2024 blowout brewing: Trump crushing Biden with astonishing lead

Results follow months of bad polls for Biden since withdrawal from Afghanistan

Published November 24, 2021 at 3:44pm
(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- In what would be one of the biggest political comebacks in American history, former President Donald Trump has surged into a double-digit lead over President Joe Biden in the latest 2024 matchup poll.

In today’s Rasmussen Reports survey, likely voters picked Trump to beat Biden, 45% to 32% if the election were held today, a gap that is even higher among independents who have become the critical swing group. They chose Trump 47%-20%.

Rasmussen reported a sizable number of voters who want someone else, at 17%, and just 6% said they were on the fence. Also: 15% of Democrats said they’d vote for Trump compared to 8% of Republicans who’d pick Biden.

