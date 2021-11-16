A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Politics U.S. WND News CenterWND
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

'Pay back': Rittenhouse judge's children receive death threats

Kenosha braces for repeat of Black Lives Matter violence

Art Moore By Art Moore
Published November 16, 2021 at 3:56pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Kenosha, Wisconsin, Judge Bruce Schroeder presiding over the Kyle Rittenhouse case (Screen capture)

As Kenosha, Wisconsin, braces for possible violence in response to an upcoming verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse case, Judge Bruce Schroeder is on alert for his personal safety and his children's after receiving death threats for his effort to conduct a fair trial.

One message to the Kenosha County Circuit Court judge threatening his children vowed "pay back" and warned that the teen who is on trial for murder "won't live long" if he is acquitted.

Schroeder, DailyMail.com reported, has received "thousands" of vile messages, as have court officials.

One sent to court services manager Laura Yocum in reference to Schroeder said: "Wow way to name a white skinhead hot head to be a judge. No wonder they burn down your city."

TRENDING: School board to pay thousands of dollars sum to settle with anti-woke, Christian teacher

Rittenhouse was in Kenosha the night of Aug. 25, 2020, when rioters torched businesses in response to the the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Rittenhouse, armed with an AR-15 style rifle, said he was there to protect a car dealership from being vandalized and to provide medical assistance. He shot and killed two men and wounded another, but his defense lawyers showed video during the trial that they cite as evidence Rittenhouse was acting in self-defense.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has the National Guard ready to be deployed to Kenosha to assist local law enforcement when the verdict is announced, which could be Tuesday.

"Wow way to name a white skinhead hot head to be a judge," reads an email to Kenosh, Wisconsin Judge Bruce Schroeder in the Kyle Rittenhouse case (DailyMail.com)

"Wow way to name a white skinhead hot head to be a judge," reads an email to Kenosha, Wisconsin Judge Bruce Schroeder in the Kyle Rittenhouse case (DailyMail.com)

Another email obtained exclusively by DailyMail.com, addressed to "Your Honor," reads: "I didn't know that under your black robes of justice you wear a white robe of the klan. There is no way a fair trial can be heard under your supervision. Better yet, resign."

Will there be more violence in Kenosha if Kyle Rittenhouse is acquitted?

Critics of the judge have bristled because he allowed the defense to refer to the men Rittenhouse shot as "rioters" and "looters." And Schroeder barred the prosecution from calling the three Black Lives Matter rioters, all white men, victims. And he has been criticized for the "God Bless the USA" ringtone on his phone as well as a joke about the delivery of "Asian food" for lunch being held up at an L.A. port due to the supply chain crisis.

Kyle Rittenhouse (Video screenshot)

Kyle Rittenhouse (Video screenshot)

One email directly threatened the children of Schroeder, who is under 24-hour police guard.

"So I can't call the wounded men victims, says ur judge one day hope his kids become victims to the most heinous homicide known to man so he feels the pain an we will call his kids not victims but b******s an descendent of c*** family an father figure. Racist b*stard god will pay u back for ur statement."

Former MSNBC host Keith Olbermann called Schroeder "utterly compromised," anticipating a "prearranged acquittal."

The Twitter account "Trending Liberal" last week called for Schroeder to be replaced, calling him a "killer-friendly judge."

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Art Moore
Art Moore, co-author of the best-selling book "See Something, Say Nothing," entered the media world as a PR assistant for the Seattle Mariners and a correspondent covering pro and college sports for Associated Press Radio. He reported for a Chicago-area daily newspaper and was senior news writer for Christianity Today magazine and an editor for Worldwide Newsroom before joining WND shortly after 9/11. He earned a master's degree in communications from Wheaton College.







'Pay back': Rittenhouse judge's children receive death threats
Big Pharma exec: COVID shots are 'gene therapy' ... not vaccines!
'We're taking down the Biden regime': Steve Bannon surrenders to FBI
Pfizer CEO: Those spreading vaccine 'misinformation' are 'criminals' who are costing 'millions of lives'
White House to employers: Ignore court order and proceed with vaccine mandate
See more...
IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND COMMENTERS: Due to threatened Big Tech de-monetization, we have temporarily removed commenting while we take a week or two to enable our tech team to build a long-term commenting solution that will allow you to continue to voice your opinions freely, while also allowing us to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our nation. So stay tuned. Commenting will be back – soon. In the meantime, if you would like to partner with WND to help us continue publishing while under relentless assault by Big Tech, please visit our WND Insider page for an ad-free reading experience, and also consider donating to the nonprofit WND News Center. Thanks for your loyalty and understanding.

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×