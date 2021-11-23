Vaccine inventor warns: 'The future of global totalitarianism is here'

Americans should pay attention to the severe coronavirus-related restrictions on civil liberties in Australia, Canada and now Austria, said the inventor of the mRNA vaccine technology, warning the virus increasingly is becoming a "platform for advancing other agendas."

"The future of global totalitarianism is here, it's just not evenly distributed," said Dr. Robert Malone, an immunologist and virologist who researched the use of messenger RNA in vaccines at the Salk Institute in the 1980s.

He said in an interview Monday with Steve Bannon's "War Room" that Austria -- the first country to require that every citizen be vaccinated -- is "the most egregious example" of "the deployment of a totalitarian approach to this whole thing."

The European nation and others, Malone said, are using what professor Mattias Desmet of Ghent University in Belgium calls "mass formation psychosis."

"Basically, it's the madness of crowds," Malone said. "And a lot of these governments have been overtaken by this form of psychosis or hypnosis.

"They believe that these vaccines are effective. They clearly are not."

Meanwhile, in Australia's Northern Territory, the army is transferring positive COVID-19 cases and contacts by army truck to "quarantine centers."

The chief minister of Northern Territory said Monday that more residents were being transferred to the camps, including 38 people who were in "close contact" with others who were infected with the novel coronavirus.

Gunner said at a news conference that he spoke with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and is "grateful for the support of about 20 [Australian Defence Force) personnel as well as army trucks to assist with the transfer of positive cases and close contacts."

The Northern Territory chief also announced the imposition of a "hard lockdown" on two communities, meaning people can leave their homes only for medical treatment or in case of a medical emergency.

AUSTRALIA - The army is now transferring positive Covid cases and contacts in the Northern Territories to ‘Quarantine Camps’ by army truck. So it wasn’t a conspiracy theory then. #COVID19 #Australia pic.twitter.com/NfJzqrO1fz — Bernie's Tweets (@BernieSpofforth) November 22, 2021

At the news conference Monday, angrily jabbing his finger repeatedly for emphasis, Gunner declared that anyone who opposes vaccine mandates, even if vaccinated, will be regarded by the government as an "anti-vaxxer."

"If you support, champion, give a green light, give comfort to, support anybody who argues against the vaccine, you are an anti-vaxxer. Absolutely. Your personal vaccination status is utterly irrelevant," said Gunner.

Australia 🇦🇺: "If you are against the vaccine mandate, you are an anti-vaxxer, even if you are personally vaccinated" Some people are evil. Some people are stupid. But what's really dangerous is the combination of both 👇

_pic.twitter.com/ifQPBASza7 — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) November 22, 2021

'Impervious' to 'actual facts'

Malone told Bannon in the interview Monday that many government leaders and public health officials are "impervious to data" and "actual facts."

Bannon stopped Malone at that point, telling his audience he wanted to make sure it's clear what is meant by "effective."

White House coronavirus adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci, vaccine funder Bill Gates and others now are conceding that the COVID-19 vaccines do not prevent infection and transmission, Bannon noted.

Their pitch now is that the vaccines prevent serious disease and death. Bannon asked Malone to spell out the case Fauci is making for that benefit.

Malone said there's no doubt that both the vaccines and natural immunity from a previous infection are very effective at preventing serious illness and death. He cited what he described as a "very large and well-constructed" Israeli study concluding that both the vaccines and natural immunity protect against death. But the Israelis also found that natural immunity confers 20-fold better protection from disease than the vaccine.

Fauci and other public officials are neglecting the effectiveness of natural infection, Malone said.

"They are obsessed with the potential mortality risk and hospitalization risk," he said. "But that is all in the high-risk cohort, the elderly, and that can almost completely be mitigated through early intervention with a wide range of drugs, not the least of which is the monoclonal antibodies."

Malone charged that public officials are insisting the vaccine is "somehow the only way out."

"It is absolutely not; it is clearly not effective," he said.

In fact, Fauci said in a New York Times podcast interview last week that the vaccines are even "waning to the point that you're seeing more and more people getting breakthrough infections, and more and more of those people who are getting breakthrough infections are winding up in the hospital."

See the interview:

Fauci: Boosters will be 'essential'

Last week, Bill Gates acknowledged in an interview with Jeremy Hunt at London's Policy Exchange that the vaccines are losing effectiveness and "we need a new way of doing the vaccines."

Days later, Fauci acknowledged in the Times podcast that the COVID vaccine's effectiveness against infection, hospitalization and death is waning for all age groups, meaning everyone will need to get a booster.

"I think the boosting is going to be an absolutely essential component of our response, not a bonus, not a luxury, but an absolute essential part of the program," he said.

