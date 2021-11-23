Left-wing pundit declares: Biden presidency 'on the brink of failure'

Prominent liberal pundit and writer Jonathan Chait believes President Biden is "on the brink of failure" and would be the "decided underdog" to former President Trump if the election were held this fall.

Writing in New York magazine, Chait doesn't blame Biden himself, insisting the president has not abandoned the political center.

Instead, he contends, Biden is "trapped" between "a well-funded left wing that has poisoned the party's image with many of its former supporters and centrists unable to conceive of their job in any terms save as valets for the business elite."

"Biden’s party has not veered too far left or too far right so much as it has simply come apart," he writes.

TRENDING: So it begins: FBI raids home of mom who protested school board

Chait, a former senior editor at The New Republic and assistant editor of The American Prospect, spells out the consequent "cold reality."

"Eleven months into his term, and a year from a midterm election that appears likely to end his legislative majority, the cold reality for Biden is that his presidency is on the brink of failure," he writes.

The Democratic party's biggest problem is rich people who have some truly awful political ideas https://t.co/nNYUGGHOKA — Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) November 22, 2021

Is Joe Biden's presidency a failure? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 99% (372 Votes) 1% (3 Votes)

With no prospect of rebounding from poll numbers as low as 36%, Biden is "like a patient wasting away from some undiagnosable disease," Chait says.

He concludes Biden's approval with working-class voters who typically vote Democrat is suffering from the push from his party's far-left to adopt unpopular positions on crime, immigration and race.

Meanwhile, moderate Democrats such as Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona are blocking major elements of Biden's multi-trillion packages.

Earlier this month, the left-leaning British magazine The Economist ran a piece titled "The calamity facing Joe Biden and the Democrats," arguing the president "needs to distance himself from his party’s left fringe."

On ABC's "Good Morning America" last week, Vice President Kamala Harris, who's approval is as low as 28%, was asked by George Stephanopoulos about a recent ABC News/Washington Post poll showing the highest disapproval of Biden's presidency.

"You know George, polls, they go up, they go down," Harris replied. "But I think what is most important is that we remain consistent with what we need to do to deal with the issues we're presented with at this moment."

Kamala Harris on her and Biden’s plummeting poll numbers: "you know George, polls they go up, they go down. But I think what is most important is that we remain consistent" REALITY CHECK: A recent poll found Biden's approval was at only 38% and her approval was only at 28%. pic.twitter.com/kq66nYK2BV — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 18, 2021

The ABC-Post poll found 70% of Americans rate the economy negatively. About half blame Biden for fast-rising inflation. And more than 6 in 10 say he has not accomplished much after 10 months in office, including 71% of independents.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!