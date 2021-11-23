A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Health Politics U.S. WND News CenterWND
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Left-wing pundit declares: Biden presidency 'on the brink of failure'

He's 'like a patient wasting away from some undiagnosable disease'

Art Moore By Art Moore
Published November 23, 2021 at 11:37am
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Joe Biden appears to be lost on the White House lawn on Aug. 10, 2021. (Video screenshot)

Prominent liberal pundit and writer Jonathan Chait believes President Biden is "on the brink of failure" and would be the "decided underdog" to former President Trump if the election were held this fall.

Writing in New York magazine, Chait doesn't blame Biden himself, insisting the president has not abandoned the political center.

Instead, he contends, Biden is "trapped" between "a well-funded left wing that has poisoned the party's image with many of its former supporters and centrists unable to conceive of their job in any terms save as valets for the business elite."

"Biden’s party has not veered too far left or too far right so much as it has simply come apart," he writes.

TRENDING: So it begins: FBI raids home of mom who protested school board

Chait, a former senior editor at The New Republic and assistant editor of The American Prospect, spells out the consequent "cold reality."

"Eleven months into his term, and a year from a midterm election that appears likely to end his legislative majority, the cold reality for Biden is that his presidency is on the brink of failure," he writes.

Is Joe Biden's presidency a failure?

With no prospect of rebounding from poll numbers as low as 36%, Biden is "like a patient wasting away from some undiagnosable disease," Chait says.

He concludes Biden's approval with working-class voters who typically vote Democrat is suffering from the push from his party's far-left to adopt unpopular positions on crime, immigration and race.

Meanwhile, moderate Democrats such as Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona are blocking major elements of Biden's multi-trillion packages.

Earlier this month, the left-leaning British magazine The Economist ran a piece titled "The calamity facing Joe Biden and the Democrats," arguing the president "needs to distance himself from his party’s left fringe."

On ABC's "Good Morning America" last week, Vice President Kamala Harris, who's approval is as low as 28%, was asked by George Stephanopoulos about a recent ABC News/Washington Post poll showing the highest disapproval of Biden's presidency.

"You know George, polls, they go up, they go down," Harris replied. "But I think what is most important is that we remain consistent with what we need to do to deal with the issues we're presented with at this moment."

The ABC-Post poll found 70% of Americans rate the economy negatively. About half blame Biden for fast-rising inflation. And more than 6 in 10 say he has not accomplished much after 10 months in office, including 71% of independents.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Art Moore
Art Moore, co-author of the best-selling book "See Something, Say Nothing," entered the media world as a PR assistant for the Seattle Mariners and a correspondent covering pro and college sports for Associated Press Radio. He reported for a Chicago-area daily newspaper and was senior news writer for Christianity Today magazine and an editor for Worldwide Newsroom before joining WND shortly after 9/11. He earned a master's degree in communications from Wheaton College.







Left-wing pundit declares: Biden presidency 'on the brink of failure'
FDA files: 26,000 'nervous system disorders' from Pfizer vaccine in first 2.5 months
Vaccine inventor warns: 'The future of global totalitarianism is here'
Citizens rage across Europe over vaccine mandates
Report: Fauci confides he wears mask only with people he doesn't trust
See more...
IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND COMMENTERS: Due to threatened Big Tech de-monetization, we have temporarily removed commenting while we take a week or two to enable our tech team to build a long-term commenting solution that will allow you to continue to voice your opinions freely, while also allowing us to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our nation. So stay tuned. Commenting will be back – soon. In the meantime, if you would like to partner with WND to help us continue publishing while under relentless assault by Big Tech, please visit our WND Insider page for an ad-free reading experience, and also consider donating to the nonprofit WND News Center. Thanks for your loyalty and understanding.

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×