A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
U.S.THIN BLUE LINE
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

88% of Black Marylanders want police budget increased

Republican governor wants to 'reverse the tide of rising crime'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 27, 2021 at 5:11pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(BREITBART) – More proof of the Democrat party’s coming 2022 wipeout arrives in the form of a poll that shows “88 percent of black voters support Maryland governor Larry Hogan’s (R.) effort to ‘re-fund the police,'” reports The Washington Free Beacon.

Hogan, a Republican governor in a state His Fraudulency Joe Biden won by 33 points, is running for a third term. One of his proposals, a blatant finger in the eye of the left’s “defund the police” movement, is called “Re-fund the Police.”

“To reverse the tide of rising crime, we need to stop demonizing and sabotaging the dedicated men and women who risk their lives every single day to keep the rest of us safe. Enough is enough. We cannot defund the police. We need to re-fund the police. Instead of less funding, we need more investment in public safety,” he said.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







New poll shows majority of voters blame Biden, Congress for supply-chain issues
Best friends separated by Nazi threats reunited 82 years later
88% of Black Marylanders want police budget increased
Smash-and-grab crew steals hammers, tools from Home Depot
Early Arctic sea freeze traps 18 ships in ice near Russia
See more...
IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND COMMENTERS: Due to threatened Big Tech de-monetization, we have temporarily removed commenting while we take a week or two to enable our tech team to build a long-term commenting solution that will allow you to continue to voice your opinions freely, while also allowing us to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our nation. So stay tuned. Commenting will be back – soon. In the meantime, if you would like to partner with WND to help us continue publishing while under relentless assault by Big Tech, please visit our WND Insider page for an ad-free reading experience, and also consider donating to the nonprofit WND News Center. Thanks for your loyalty and understanding.

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×