88% of Black Marylanders want police budget increased

(BREITBART) – More proof of the Democrat party’s coming 2022 wipeout arrives in the form of a poll that shows “88 percent of black voters support Maryland governor Larry Hogan’s (R.) effort to ‘re-fund the police,'” reports The Washington Free Beacon.

Hogan, a Republican governor in a state His Fraudulency Joe Biden won by 33 points, is running for a third term. One of his proposals, a blatant finger in the eye of the left’s “defund the police” movement, is called “Re-fund the Police.”

“To reverse the tide of rising crime, we need to stop demonizing and sabotaging the dedicated men and women who risk their lives every single day to keep the rest of us safe. Enough is enough. We cannot defund the police. We need to re-fund the police. Instead of less funding, we need more investment in public safety,” he said.

