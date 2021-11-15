Aaron Rodgers says he'd rather do pressers via Zoom than wear a mask on podium

(FOX NEWS) -- The NFL was caught with its pants down in its assumption of Aaron Rodgers’ vaccination status, which showcased the League granting privileges set by their COVID guidelines. His unvaccinated status broke in Week 9 and the privileges timed out for Rodgers.

With all eyes on Rodgers’ return for Week 10’s matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, after missing last week’s loss against the Kansas City Chiefs per COVID protocols, he is deciding to no longer attend in-person, postgame media sessions to avoid violating the NFL’s safety guidelines.

According to the New York Post, Rodgers will opt for holding postgame sessions via Zoom, also seen as a maneuver to avoid wearing masks, demanded by his unvaccinated status.

