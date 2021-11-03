Actor fights back against 'Gestapo' raid on his home over Jan. 6

A Hollywood actor who has had parts in "Lethal Weapon" and other productions was caught up in the Jan. 6 events at the Capitol.

Siaka Massaquoi, a conservative black activist as well as an entertainer, was at the Capitol that day and while he did not participate in any violence, he still had the "Gestapo" invade his residence.

According to reports, while he was not arrested, he "had his home broken into at 5:45 a.m. He and his family and friends were handcuffed in front of children, denied right of counsel, and illegally questioned. To make matters worse, his cell phone and computers were seized, preventing him from carrying out his trade and profession as well as personal matters."

So he's launched a class action lawsuit on behalf of himself – and all those similarly subjected to raids, arrests, confiscations and interrogation as the Washington power structure builds a narrative for the events of that day.

Massaquoi's lawsuit was rejected by a court magistrate even before an initial hearing, but in an odd twist, when he demanded the return of his computer and phone, the Department of Justice panicked and a functionary insisted that the case be returned to district court, where it now is a pending matter.

It was of course on that day that President Trump held a rally, casting doubt about the legitimacy of the election results that gave Joe Biden the White House.

The facts are that some elections officials changed state laws – without legal permission – to accommodate mail-in ballots that favored Democrats.

Further, Mark Zuckerberg of the company formerly called Facebook, now named "Meta," handed out some $420 million to mostly leftist elections officials with instructions to recruit votes from Democrat strongholds.

Thirdly, legacy and social media suppressed accurate reporting about Hunter Biden, and his nefarious international financial deals including those with links to Joe Biden, just before the election. A Media Research Center poll showed that suppression was enough to change the winner of the race from Donald Trump to Joe Biden.

Massaquoi is working with Larry Klayman, of FreedomWatchUSA, who said the case was launched in U.S. District Court for the Central District of California.

It charges that the raid on his home was unconstitutional, but still was ordered by the FBI, its agents, and FBI chief Christopher Wray.

The complaint was filed as a class action for all persons who were in the nation's capital to peacefully protest, but who in the aftermath of January 6, 2021, were rounded up, had their homes and businesses violated and broken into, their property such as cell phones and computers seized without probable cause, arrested, prosecuted, denied bail, or some even thrown into solitary confinement, Klayman explained.

The case alleges violations of First, Fifth, and Fourteenth Amendment constitutional rights by the defendants.

Klayman, at the time the case developed, explained, "The FBI, as alleged, is being used by the Biden-Harris Justice Department as the administration's and the left's 'personal Gestapo,' to stifle free speech and dissent over the near total leftist, socialist and borderline communist takeover of our body politic."

He continued, "And, FBI Director Wray bears personal legal responsibility and liability for these unconstitutional acts, which he has bragged about in public testimony before Congress — branding the peaceful protestors as mostly white domestic terrorists -- in order to save his job with President Biden after he was blamed for not being prepared for and warning Congress and the incoming Biden administration over the so called 'capitol riot.'"

The Los Angeles Times documented that some 20 agents, armed and outfitted in tactical gear, raided the North Hollywood home were Massaquoi was living, shortly after the events in Washington, which in fact saw some members of the pro-Trump rally break into the building through windows or doors, and vandalize portions.

Massaquoi posted on social media afterward his affirmation that he did nothing wrong on that day.

The report claimed videos on social media showed Massaquoi was inside the Capitol

"In the Instagram video, Massaquoi, filming with an unidentified friend, says 'a lot of us are passionate,' speaking of those who support former President Trump. He advised watchers to remove their children from public schools, but 'If you want to keep them in there, run for school board so you can control what happens.' Since Jan. 6, many Trump supporters have turned their energy to local political races," the report said.

