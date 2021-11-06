A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Americans are against Joe Biden's radical spending plan, poll shows

Many citizens concerned Democrats are destroying economy

Published November 6, 2021
Published November 6, 2021 at 6:25pm
(NEON NETTLE) – Many Americans are against Joe Biden's radical spending plan and fear the Democrats will destroy the economy, a new poll has revealed.

As Democrats in Congress push hard to pass their massive social spending package, recent public opinion polling indicates the measure is not really in the interest of most Americans.

Despite some of the provisions included in the overall proposal appearing to be popular with much of the public, however, surveys show that many people feel the measure won’t positively impact their own lives or improve the economy.

WND News Services
