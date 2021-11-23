WATCH: 'Anchorman' Joe Biden reads 'end of quote' from teleprompter

(FOX NEWS) -- President Biden appeared to read technical instructions from his teleprompter during a Tuesday speech about rising gas prices.

"Because of the actions we've taken, things have begun to change," Biden said.

NEW - Biden reads from the teleprompter incl. an "end of quote" notice.pic.twitter.com/DhNwl2pwzc — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) November 23, 2021

"End of quote," Biden added before moving on to his next sentence.

