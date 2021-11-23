A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
WATCH: 'Anchorman' Joe Biden reads 'end of quote' from teleprompter

President has repeatedly faced accusations he's not in charge of his communications

Published November 23, 2021 at 6:39pm
Published November 23, 2021 at 6:39pm
(FOX NEWS) -- President Biden appeared to read technical instructions from his teleprompter during a Tuesday speech about rising gas prices.

"Because of the actions we've taken, things have begun to change," Biden said.

"End of quote," Biden added before moving on to his next sentence.

TRENDING: So it begins: FBI raids home of mom who protested school board

Read the full story ›

