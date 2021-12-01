A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Another federal judge rejects Biden's vaccine mandate, issues nationwide injunction

'Civil liberties face grave risks when governments proclaim indefinite states of emergency'

Published November 30, 2021 at 9:56pm
(LAFAYETTE DAILY ADVERTISER) -- A Louisiana U.S. district judge blocked a federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers Tuesday, issuing a nationwide injunction in another setback to President Joe Biden's effort to require wide segments of the population to be vaccinated.

Louisiana Western District U.S. Judge Terry Doughty's decision follows an identical ruling Monday from Missouri U.S. District Judge Matthew Schelp, but Schelp's decision only covered 10 states.

Doughty ruled on the lawsuit led by Republican Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry and joined by 13 other states, but Doughty added a nationwide injunction in his ruling.

