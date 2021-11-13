A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Appeals court re-affirms stay on Biden workplace vaccine mandate, cites 'severe' risks

5th Circuit granted temporary stay on enforcement of federal mandate

Published November 12, 2021 at 8:44pm
(FOX NEWS) – A federal appeals court reaffirmed its decision Friday to enact a stay on President Biden’s workplace vaccination mandate following a legal challenge from Texas and several other states.

The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals ordered the U.S. Labor Department’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration to "take no steps to implement or enforce the Mandate until further court order." The decision was the latest development in what is expected to be a lengthy legal battle over the mandate’s legality.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, a vocal critic of the workplace vaccine mandate, lauded the court’s decision on Twitter.

