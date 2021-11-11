Australians beg the world for help: 'This is an official S.O.S. message'

(RAIR FOUNDATION) – Australia, as we once knew it, no longer exists. Australians are no longer ‘young and free.’ Instead, Australians are discriminated against, pitted against each other, blackmailed, pressured, beaten, and stripped of their rights.

It has become a country where you can no longer move and speak freely. Protesting is prohibited, police officers must enforce controversial measures to keep their jobs, and police shoot protesters in the back as they run away. Doctors and nurses who speak out lose their license to practice medicine, and others lose their jobs if they refuse “the jab.” More and more children are isolated and attempting suicide.

People must show vaccination papers if they want to go shopping and must first ask permission to travel to another state. In addition, Members of Parliament critical of the state’s measures are censored and vilified. Pregnant women are arrested for social media posts and activists who fight for democracy, end up in jail. Human rights, in the most basic way, no longer exist.

Read the full story ›