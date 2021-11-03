Autopsy done on WWII vet who died of COVID at $500-a-ticket event in hotel ballroom

(DAILY MAIL) -- A 98 year-old World War Two veteran who died of COVID donated his body to medical science - only for it to be dissected in front of a live audience at a $500-a-ticket event in a Portland Marriott hotel ballroom.

The body of David Saunders, of Baton Rouge in Louisiana, was sliced open and examined before a paying crowd in the conference room of a Marriott hotel in Portland, where a ‘cadaver class’ was put on by a group called Death Science.

That event was open to all members of the public, and was not reserved solely for scientists with a professional interest in the autopsy.

