A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Health Money Politics U.S.SHOT HURT 'ROUND THE WORLD
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

#AxeTheVax: Nationwide Walkout & Stand for Freedom taking place this week

Voluntary work strike is protesting vaccine mandates in workplace

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 7, 2021 at 8:42pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(HUMAN EVENTS) -- Advocates for Citizens’ Rights, a California non-profit founded by attorney Leigh Dundas, along with Robert Kennedy Jr.’s organization Children’s Health Defense have joined other high-profile groups and individuals to promote a Nationwide Walkout & Stand for Freedom to take place November 8-11. The purpose of the voluntary work strike is to protest vaccine mandates in the workplace. This event carries the social media hashtag of #AxeTheVax.

The movement was started by regular every-day American workers reaching out to Dundas and others looking for a way to join together collectively in order to have their actions felt, and their voices heard.

“This nationwide walkout has spread like wildfire, with white collar professionals joining the supply chain workers and truckers — and employees from every industry and all faiths, creeds, races and political affiliations — now pledging they will strike during the week of November 8, as a statement that jobs should never be conditioned on medical mandates and tyranny,” Dundas said.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







#AxeTheVax: Nationwide Walkout & Stand for Freedom taking place this week
Law requiring reports of abortion complications finally takes effect
Mexican cartels orchestrating 'surge' of deadly drug into U.S.
3 accused of trafficking in 'suicide powder'
School found failing to report $3.1 million gift from foreigner
See more...
IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND COMMENTERS: Due to threatened Big Tech de-monetization, we have temporarily removed commenting while we take a week or two to enable our tech team to build a long-term commenting solution that will allow you to continue to voice your opinions freely, while also allowing us to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our nation. So stay tuned. Commenting will be back – soon. In the meantime, if you would like to partner with WND to help us continue publishing while under relentless assault by Big Tech, please visit our WND Insider page for an ad-free reading experience, and also consider donating to the nonprofit WND News Center. Thanks for your loyalty and understanding.

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×