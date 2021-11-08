AxeTheVax: Nationwide Walkout & Stand for Freedom taking place this week

(HUMAN EVENTS) -- Advocates for Citizens’ Rights, a California non-profit founded by attorney Leigh Dundas, along with Robert Kennedy Jr.’s organization Children’s Health Defense have joined other high-profile groups and individuals to promote a Nationwide Walkout & Stand for Freedom to take place November 8-11. The purpose of the voluntary work strike is to protest vaccine mandates in the workplace. This event carries the social media hashtag of #AxeTheVax.

The movement was started by regular every-day American workers reaching out to Dundas and others looking for a way to join together collectively in order to have their actions felt, and their voices heard.

“This nationwide walkout has spread like wildfire, with white collar professionals joining the supply chain workers and truckers — and employees from every industry and all faiths, creeds, races and political affiliations — now pledging they will strike during the week of November 8, as a statement that jobs should never be conditioned on medical mandates and tyranny,” Dundas said.

Read the full story ›