(TSARIZM) – The crisis in the Baltics has been escalating for some time as Belarusian President Aleksander Lukashenko uses illegal migration against EU Baltic nations as retribution for sanctions against ‘White Russia’.

Today, Poland threatened ‘armed escalation’ against Belarus and the illegal migrants as tensions increase. Lukashenko threatened a response by Russian nuclear weapons.

Belarus has recently signaled a willingness to be annexed into the Russian Federation after resisting such a move for decades. Western sanctions after an attempted ‘color revolution’ drove Lukashenko to accept Putin’s ‘offer he couldn’t refuse.’

