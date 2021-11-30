A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Biden bill would give amnesty to 6.5 million illegal immigrants

Double the size of 1986 one that went through during Reagan administration

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 29, 2021 at 7:44pm
(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- More than 6 million illegal immigrants in the United States would be granted amnesty and allowed to obtain government benefits by House Democrats’ Build Back Better Act, according to a review by the Congressional Budget Office.

The CBO concluded in November that approximately 6.5 million noncitizens who live in the U.S. largely as a result of illegally crossing the southern border before January 2011 would be granted parole and immediately go from being unlawfully present to lawfully present.

The proposal would be the largest-ever amnesty, double the size of the one that went through during the Reagan administration in 1986. The term amnesty refers to being pardoned, in this case for the federal offense of illegally entering the country between ports of entry and residing in the U.S. without permission.

