A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Politics U.S. Wire
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Biden blasts elevator music to drown out shouting reporters as he walks off fake White House set

Isa Cox, The Western Journal By Isa Cox, The Western Journal
Published November 24, 2021 at 7:43pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

President Joe Biden has grown notorious for his staff’s efforts to shield him from the media.

Even the overly friendly mainstream media has grown annoyed that access to the 2020 election’s conquering progressive hero has been severely limited, at best.

Biden, who has set the record as the oldest sitting president in U.S. history, also set the embarrassing record of the longest a sitting U.S. president had gone without giving a solo news conference in a century.

Since then, his handlers still keep him on a very tight leash. Whether it’s herding reporters away from the president if questions get too tough or, as rumor has it, enacting a special protocol called “the wall” to shield him from the prying eyes of the free press, Biden’s interactions with media are very carefully mitigated.

Now, it appears, they’ve added a new trick to their repertoire.

TRENDING: New footage catches Capitol police KICKING young woman who died

They’re just blasting elevator music over the probing questions of nosy reporters who won’t take “thanks everyone, that’s it for today” as an answer.

Observe:

It sort of reminds you of how the Academy Awards producers will let the music swell to nudge long-winded actors off the stage, only for reporters.

Instead of cutting off members of the Hollywood glitterati as they thank all the little people, reporters are being cut off as they try to ask questions for all the little people that make up the American republic that Biden (supposedly) governs.

As noted, this most certainly isn’t the first time that the Biden team has employed rather underhanded tactics to shelter the president from reporters.

Here are some of their other tactics:

It’s also worth noting that Biden has indicated he’s been given important instructions for how many questions he’s allowed to take when his handlers do loosen the leash a bit, under apparent threat of punishment if he doesn’t comply:

This is pretty much what we’ve come to expect from the Biden administration, which is really quite unsettling.

Former President Donald Trump’s rhetoric about how the “fake news is the enemy of the people” let members of the media canonize themselves for years on end.

Yet now, it’s quite noteworthy that while the former president never shied away from speaking to reporters -- far from it -- Biden himself, undoubtedly the media’s choice in 2020, doesn’t want to talk to his supposedly adoring public.

What gives?

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND COMMENTERS: Due to threatened Big Tech de-monetization, we have temporarily removed commenting while we take a week or two to enable our tech team to build a long-term commenting solution that will allow you to continue to voice your opinions freely, while also allowing us to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our nation. So stay tuned. Commenting will be back – soon. In the meantime, if you would like to partner with WND to help us continue publishing while under relentless assault by Big Tech, please visit our WND Insider page for an ad-free reading experience, and also consider donating to the nonprofit WND News Center. Thanks for your loyalty and understanding.

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×