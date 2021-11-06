A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Biden, Democrats celebrate after $1.2T infrastructure bill passes despite dissent within party

President: 'Tonight, we took a monumental step forward as a nation'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 6, 2021 at 12:27pm
(FOX NEWS) – President Biden and House Democrats celebrated overnight after the passage of the bipartisan $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, which ended weeks of deadlock amid infighting between the party's moderates and progressives.

"Tonight, we took a monumental step forward as a nation," Biden said in a statement issued by the White House early Saturday.

Biden, who has been urging Democrats to pass the signature item on his agenda, called the legislation a "once-in-a-generation investment in our people."

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
