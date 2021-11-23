Biden treachery should be topic of discussion, not Rittenhouse.

Marxian neo-Leninists are a demonic, endogenic, godless cabal. In short, they're a collection of demons from hell itself, and their intentions are always to destroy, lie and deceive for purposes of emotional, psychological and behavioral control. These traits are satanic and morally opprobrious, but consistent with their character.

Ergo, the tautological complaints frothing from their collective mouths, in the aftermath of the Kyle Rittenhouse trial are consistent with the substance that flows so freely from those suffering encopresis.

They're a vile group who use hatred and fallacious accusations of inequality to stir their caldron of malcontent. Their dishonesty is not surprising,;after all they're the progeny of Satan. What else should we expect? It's the gullibility of the general public that insults my sensibilities.

At exactly what point will We the People awaken to the fact that we're being played for suckers and fools? Albeit, that's not the case for all of We the People.

We should be pleased and thankful to God that there remains some semblance of justice under the law, which provided for a jury of his peers that, based upon the evidence, found Kyle Rittenhouse innocent of all the crimes with which he had been charged. It should be noted in the strongest possible terms that the jury found Mr. Rittenhouse innocent despite the evil unethical machinations of the assistant district attorney.

TRENDING: So it begins: FBI raids home of mom who protested school board

But, true to these neo-Leninists' character, the rule of law and the verdicts of jurors – who are more faithful to their sworn oaths to perform the duties for which they are seated, with the highest degree of integrity – are maligned.

It's obvious that fair trials and honest jury verdicts are incompatible with the judicial system these elapids seek installed.

We the People should not be discussing the outcome of Mr. Rittenhouse's trial; we should be outraged that Joe Biden hasn't been charged and removed from office (along with all members of his Cabinet and staff), because of the ineptitude of a mentally diminished sot who epitomizes non compos mentis. Add to that the fact the supposed leader of this nation betrayed and abandoned American military men/women and allies in one of the deadliest places on earth.

Biden has been openly disinterested in the fact that significant numbers of religious missionaries are facing death every day they remain in the chamber pot of cultural devolvement. His betrayal of the church is not surprising; after all, in his mind "the church" is a brothel where the idea of communion is commensurate with rape, adultery, molestation, familial child molestation, baby-killing and the most grotesque forms of hebephrenia and psychological breakdowns acted out as sexual normalcy.

As the supposed commander in chief, he should impeached with prejudice. Being commander in chief is more than playing dress-up and getting your jollies by returning the salutes of those he and his kind openly despise.

We have American families who are receiving no aid or material help while their family members are languishing and dying in Afghanistan because his incompetence turned that which President Trump had prepared to be smoothly executed into an irreducible complexity of lies, moral cowardice and the treasonous betrayal of the trust those in the military are forced to have in him.

Where is the outrage of Jerry Nadler, the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee? What is Antony Blinken's State Department doing to bring our men and women home from Afghanistan? Especially since it is only because of Biden, his State Department and his Pentagon that Americans are abandoned there in the first place. Where is the outrage over the Americans who have died thanks to Biden's poorly conceived plan that was even more poorly executed?

As always though, the Erebusic neo-Leninists are living high on the proverbial hog at the expense of We the People, as our families suffer separation and death of family members. Biden's pedophile son, Hunter, makes the behavior of Charlie Sheen pale in comparison. Sheen was/is a sexual deviant, but he didn't harm We the People. Biden's son used the government of We the People, enabled by the position of his dishonest criminal father, to extort hundreds of millions, if not billions from foreign agencies that were and are hostile to America.

Biden doesn't have time to be concerned about such things, because the most important part of his agenda is to burden Americans with a multi-trillion dollar pork-barrel bill euphemistically called an "infrastructure bill" to pay off congressional members and secret elites who own Biden and the government.

Let me not ignore Biden's mandate that American citizens poison ourselves with deadly toxins for a flu that is completely responsive to ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine – both of which should be simple over-the-counter medications.

We shouldn't be saying God bless America. We should be on our knees begging God to have mercy upon us for being so blind, gullible and biblically ignorant.

Biden treachery should be topic of discussion, not Rittenhouse.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!