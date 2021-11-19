Biden undergoes routine physical right before 79th birthday

(FOX NEWS) – President Biden resumed his duties as commander in chief just before noon on Friday following a "routine" colonoscopy at Walter Reed Medical Center, the White House said.

Biden named Vice President Kamala Harris acting president while he was under anesthesia. Letters notifying Congress of the temporary transfer of power under Section 3 of the 25th Amendment were transmitted at 10:10 a.m. ET, and Biden resumed his duties at 11:35 a.m. after speaking with Harris, according to the White House.

The president traveled to Bethesda, Maryland, for a physical exam and colonoscopy, one day before his 79th birthday. Biden arrived at 8:51 a.m. ET and waved to reporters who were traveling with him.

