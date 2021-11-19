A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
HealthHAIL TO THE CHIEF
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Biden undergoes routine physical right before 79th birthday

Named Harris as acting president while under anesthesia

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 19, 2021 at 2:43pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(FOX NEWS) – President Biden resumed his duties as commander in chief just before noon on Friday following a "routine" colonoscopy at Walter Reed Medical Center, the White House said.

Biden named Vice President Kamala Harris acting president while he was under anesthesia. Letters notifying Congress of the temporary transfer of power under Section 3 of the 25th Amendment were transmitted at 10:10 a.m. ET, and Biden resumed his duties at 11:35 a.m. after speaking with Harris, according to the White House.

The president traveled to Bethesda, Maryland, for a physical exam and colonoscopy, one day before his 79th birthday. Biden arrived at 8:51 a.m. ET and waved to reporters who were traveling with him.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







YouTube censored 75% of ads from Australian anti-lockdown party for 'misinformation'
Cartel expert recommends tourists 'don't go' to Mexico right now
Supermarkets alter layouts, use decoys to fill gaps left by shortages
CVS closing hundreds of drugstores over next 3 years
Monkeypox case confirmed in Maryland: CDC
See more...
IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND COMMENTERS: Due to threatened Big Tech de-monetization, we have temporarily removed commenting while we take a week or two to enable our tech team to build a long-term commenting solution that will allow you to continue to voice your opinions freely, while also allowing us to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our nation. So stay tuned. Commenting will be back – soon. In the meantime, if you would like to partner with WND to help us continue publishing while under relentless assault by Big Tech, please visit our WND Insider page for an ad-free reading experience, and also consider donating to the nonprofit WND News Center. Thanks for your loyalty and understanding.

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×