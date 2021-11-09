'Big Pharma is paying Big Journalism to actively hide the truth'

Newsmax anchor Steve Cortes has threatened non-compliance with the COVID vaccine his employer has mandated.

And earlier Newsmax White House correspondent Emerald Robinson got herself suspended – from broadcasting and Twitter – for sending this message: "Dear Christians: the vaccines contain a bioluminescent marker called LUCIFERASE so that you can be tracked. Read the last book of the New Testament to see how this ends."

It was a bad day for reporters battling COVID restrictions – but maybe it actually was a heroic day.

"I will not comply w/ any organization's attempt to enforce Biden's capricious & unscientific Medical Apartheid mandate. I will not be forced into the injection, nor will I disclose my vaccination status," Cortes tweeted late Friday. "No one should be pressured to choose between medical privacy & their job."

Newmax later reversed itself. On Monday, the media site released this statement: "Joe Biden's new OSHA rule requiring businesses to have their employees vaccinated against COVID is a dangerous overreach of federal power and opposed by Newsmax. The new OSHA rule is set to go into effect Jan. 4, 2022. It will require businesses of 100 or more to have all employees fully vaccinated or undergo weekly testing. Newsmax has no vaccine mandate nor do we require it for employment."

But that development hardly ended the controversy. In an article posted on Substack, Emerald Robinson said: "The Great Reset is being implemented with the lie that it's all about 'protecting your health.' Our military and intelligence agencies are not confronting China – they're copying China. A totalitarian nightmare is being imported into free countries through surveillance technologies."

"You don't have to be a Christian to understand that such technology will be used to build a global surveillance state," she wrote. "The vaccine mandates have already led to vaccine passports. The vaccine passports are basically QR codes to track you by connecting to your smartphone. This will inevitably lead very soon to biometric ID embedded into your body. You won't be able to enter restaurants or buy groceries or go to work without it. As the Bible says: no one will be able to buy or sell anything except those that have the mark. You will know the mark by its name, which is the name of the beast: the enemy of all mankind who, before he fell, was an angel of light named Lucifer. That's why 'Luciferase' should send a chill down your spine."

Robinson claims, "Big Pharma is paying Big Journalism to actively hide the truth around the world," and concludes with an ominous warning: "How many thousands have been banned or suspended already by Big Tech for questioning the COVID vaccines in our supposedly free nation? How many of your civil rights, your constitutional rights, can they trample before your very eyes? America is no longer a constitutional republic: it's more like a corporate oligarchy where Big Pharma and Big Tech and Big Government tell you every day what you're allowed to do, on Zoom calls from the CDC with Dr. Fauci. They're not even pretending anymore. This is something like Day 575 of '15 days to slow the spread.' Our so-called civil servants and elected officials are never going to give up their new 'emergency powers' on their own. They mean to rule over us, and everybody knows it.

"That's why the COVID-19 pandemic is being used to force everyone to get the new vaccines. That's why natural immunity doesn't count to anyone in the medical community," Robinson continued. "That's why religious exemptions have disappeared at your work, along with medical exemptions. That's why ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine (and every other therapeutic drug) were swiftly outlawed. That's why your 5-year-old child will be 'encouraged' and then coerced and then forced to take the jab, just as you were 'encouraged' and then coerced and then forced to take the jab. That's why the global vaccination campaign never stops when the already vaccinated start to get sick with COVID, or young boys suddenly die from heart inflammation, or world famous soccer players collapse on TV in the middle of games. That's why health data (whether from Israel or Sweden or Florida or your local hospital) is totally irrelevant. The vaccine is being forced on everyone because the vaccine and the vaccine passport are the essential tools of a global surveillance system that will end everyone's basic human freedom. You have been warned."

But Newsmax issued a statement saying: "Newsmax strongly believes and has reported that the COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective. We do not believe the vaccines contain any toxic materials or tracking markers, and such false claims have never been reported on Newsmax."

Elliot Jacobson, the company's executive vice president and chief content officer, said in another statement that the company is a "strong proponent that COVID-19 vaccines are overarchingly safe and effective."

"We have seen no evidence to suggest LUCIFERASE or LUCIFERIN are present in any vaccines or that they are used as any sort bioluminescent marker," Jacobson said.

Is the nation divided? Is the world split asunder? Are families disconnected by these mandate policies? Are companies? How about the media?

You betcha!

And we haven't seen the end of it.

Anti-mandate lawsuits have been filed, but Joe Biden, the seemingly oblivious chief executive, doesn't get it. The government's policies just keep coming.

Heaven help us.

