A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Health Politics U.S. World
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Black Lives Matter activists threatened 'bloodshed' in New York

If the mayor restores anti-crime units to police department

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 11, 2021 at 3:22pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

By Ailan Evans
Daily Caller News Foundation

Prominent leaders of a Black Lives Matter group in New York City promised violence if Mayor-elect Eric Adams brought back the city’s anti-crime units.

“If he thinks that they’re going to go back to the old ways of policing, then we are going to take to the streets again,” Hawk Newsome, who co-founded Black Lives Matter of Greater New York, told the New York Daily News.

TRENDING: Americans overwhelmingly reject Biden's plan to give illegals $450,000: Poll

“There will be riots, there will be fire and there will be bloodshed because we believe in defending our people,” Newsome promised.

The anti-crime unit was a division of the New York Police Department (NYPD) that used plainclothes officers to investigate and respond to violent crime. The unit was shut down in June 2020 following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Adams, a former NYPD officer, said he planned to bring the unit back in an interview with The City.

“We should not throw out the baby with the bathwater. Having a good Anti-Crime team will continue to take guns off the streets,” Adams said. “We can do it right, we’ll get it right, and we’ll make sure our city is safe.”

Will Black Lives Matter activists cause more bloodshet in NYC?

On Adams’ campaign website, his safety plan for New York City proposes “reinventing” the anti-crime unit to focus more on gun violence.

Activists said bringing back the unit is unacceptable and promised violence should it return.

“We will shut the city down. We will shut down City Hall, and we will give him hell and make it a nightmare,” Chivona Newsome, Hawk Newsome’s sister and a co-founder of Black Lives Matter of Greater New York City, told the Daily News.

The Black Lives Matter Global Network has stated that the Newsomes and their organization are not affiliated with it.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Baltic nations threaten shooting war with Belarus over migrant onslaught
Emotional homecoming for California students stuck in Afghanistan
Australians beg the world for help: 'This is an official S.O.S. message'
Record 111 container ships anchored off Southern California as congestion crisis worsens
Inflation crisis 1 of 'worst' in modern retail history, expert says
See more...
IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND COMMENTERS: Due to threatened Big Tech de-monetization, we have temporarily removed commenting while we take a week or two to enable our tech team to build a long-term commenting solution that will allow you to continue to voice your opinions freely, while also allowing us to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our nation. So stay tuned. Commenting will be back – soon. In the meantime, if you would like to partner with WND to help us continue publishing while under relentless assault by Big Tech, please visit our WND Insider page for an ad-free reading experience, and also consider donating to the nonprofit WND News Center. Thanks for your loyalty and understanding.

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×