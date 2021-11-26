Black Lives Matter claims America is 'stolen land' in Thanksgiving tweet

(FOX NEWS) – Black Lives Matter raised eyebrows with a Thanksgiving post that characterized America as "stolen land."

"You are eating dry turkey and overcooked stuffing on stolen land," BLM's national arm wrote on Twitter Thursday. The post included a graphic repeating the "stolen land" claim.

"You are on stolen land. Colonization never ended, it just became normalized," the graphic said, instructing Americans to learn "which ancestral homeland" they are "currently occupying."

Read the full story ›