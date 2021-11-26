A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Black Lives Matter claims America is 'stolen land' in Thanksgiving tweet

No mention made of co-founder Patrisse Cullors' 3 mansions

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 26, 2021 at 3:08pm
(FOX NEWS) – Black Lives Matter raised eyebrows with a Thanksgiving post that characterized America as "stolen land."

"You are eating dry turkey and overcooked stuffing on stolen land," BLM's national arm wrote on Twitter Thursday. The post included a graphic repeating the "stolen land" claim.

"You are on stolen land. Colonization never ended, it just became normalized," the graphic said, instructing Americans to learn "which ancestral homeland" they are "currently occupying."

WND News Services
