Blue-state anarchy: 30 robbers wielding hammers loot mall as wave of mass thefts pummels California

Blue-state California has seen a rise in crime in the past year which has largely been exacerbated by the state's refusal to prosecute criminals.

Four hits of "mass theft" occurred in the Golden State over just three days.

The thefts occurred at the San Francisco Union Square on Friday and a Nordstrom in Walnut Creek on Saturday. Sunday saw two instances of theft, one at the Southland Mall and another at a San Jose Lululemon, according to KPIX-TV.

Footage posted by KPIX, a local San Francisco CBS station, shows Sam's Jewelers at Southland Mall in Hayward being hit as the robbers grab what they can and run.

A large mob robbed Sam’s Jewelers inside Southland Mall, Hayward. PD said they received calls at 5:25 pm today. Witnesses told me 1st wave of robbers involved about 30-40 kids. A 2nd wave with fewer robbers returned to clean it up. Story tonight 11 on Ch 5 ⁦@KPIXtv⁩ pic.twitter.com/1kXj5N4UT2 — Da Lin (@DaKPIX) November 22, 2021

According to Da Lin at KPIX, witnesses told of 30 plus robbers clearing through the mall with hammers and other tools in what was referred to as a "Smash and Grab."

The robbery that took place at a Nordstrom in Walnut Creek was no small occurrence as 80 people stormed the store to steal merchandise.

Theft is undoubtedly on the rise as Democratic policies in the state essentially condone burglary. Proposition 47 is one example.

The proposition is named "The Safe Neighborhood and Schools Act" and reads: "Shoplifting would be defined as 'entering a commercial establishment with intent to commit larceny while that establishment is open during regular business hours' where the value of the property does not exceed $950."

Thefts that don't exceed $950 fall under the misdemeanor category and face a maximum punishment of up to six months in jail, if they are prosecuted at all. However, many California stores have policies in place which tell employees to let shoplifters take what they want.

In essence, this hinders law enforcement from making arrests because there will be no penalty for the perpetrators.

The acts are not isolated to just this month though.

Thanks to Prop 47 thefts under $950 will not be prosecuted, so cops will not bother showing up. Just a reminder that you get what you voted for, California! pic.twitter.com/jWUPdJzy0A — Adam Carolla (@adamcarolla) July 20, 2021

The above took place in July at a TJ Maxx in Granada Hills, where thieves casually walked out of the store with their arms filled with goods.

When arrests are made and cases do reach the courts, policies like those set forth by Diana Becton, a California District Attorney from the Bay Area, further encourage crime by potentially softening sentencing.

Becton's policy, California Penal Code 463, "Theft Offenses Committed During State of Emergency," gives prosecutors multiple factors to consider before charging, which Antioch Mayor Sean Wright found "disturbing," according to East County Today.

Questions presented in the policy include "what was the manner and means by which the suspect gained entry to the target business?" and "what was the nature/quantity/value of the goods targeted?"

