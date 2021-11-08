My brand-new limited edition silver coin just for you



I was not born with a silver spoon in my mouth. Far from it. I grew up in abject poverty in a small country town – Ryan, Oklahoma. We were as poor as church mice. My mom was a single parent, and she had her hands full with three growing Norris boys.

In 1945, when I was just 5 years old, my dad returned from battle in World War II with a huge case of PTSD – an illness they really didn't know how to treat back then. He became a severe alcoholic. He was a mess. My mom was left to raise us on her own.

I remember those troubled times like they were yesterday. They remain a big personal reason and catalyst for my passion for precious metals like silver and gold, and why I still invest in them to this day.

My 100-year-young mom wrote about those tough times in her autobiography, "Acts of Kindness: My Story":

"I would do any work to get money for food – ironing, washing dishes, doing laundry, cleaning houses, etc. I even temporarily worked once at a plant that plucked chickens. The chickens would be dipped in something and then brought down on a wire, and we'd pluck their feathers.

"As long as I live, I'll never forget this one day not having a stitch of food in our house. The only edible items that we had were a box of caramels. The kids were so hungry that I mixed them with water and warmed them to create a type of gravy."

I used to tell my mom back then that one day I was going to dig up some buried treasure and give it to her for all the sacrifices she made early on in my life. She was surprised when I did just that! It was roughly 30 years later, and 40 years ago, when I made my first purchases of gold and silver. Believe it or not, I buried my first coins in my backyard, and then dug some up for her! I've been buying silver and gold ever since.

But now, at 81 years old, it's time to pay the blessing forward. I am so happy and honored to introduce to you the very first ever Chuck Norris Limited Edition Silver Coin from GOLDCO, a leader in the precious metals industry for whom I am honored to be a spokesman. Making the coin available is my way to show my appreciation to all of you who have supported me throughout my life. I want you to reap the benefits of silver to build long term wealth and protect your family's financial future, too.

Today, in our unstable economy and jobs that offer little to no long-term security, you never know when what you have can be totally lost or taken away. I don't have to remind you that America has lost her way and is in chaos on so many fronts. The proof is all around us. Goods are being held offshore. A massive and growing shortage of truck drivers to deliver those goods paralyzes commerce. Shelves in stores are already empty and projected to be wastelands for the holidays. With millions losing their jobs over refusals to be vaccinated, Biden's mandate mania is driving hundreds of thousands of more companies and local businesses to the brink of bankruptcy. As if lockdowns didn't do enough needless damage?

And let's not forget inflation is at a 30-year high, crazy high government spending is out of control, already leaving us with a gargantuan federal debt that will surpass $30 trillion by the end of the year. And to add insult to injury, the White House and Democratic Congress just passed another spending bill that will add another $2 trillion to the national credit card! Is Washington government run amok or what?

That is why there has never been a better time to diversify and invest in precious metals. Whatever minor fluctuations there are in year-to-year markets, precious metal investments are some of the most sound and rewarding, according to financial experts. And silver is your perfect option. As one charter financial analyst and precious metal expert estimated: "Uptrend in Silver Prices Looks Promising, Might Hit $50 per Ounce."

So, why not start or add to your silver collection with the brand-new Chuck Norris Silver Coin? Each coin weighs 31.10g, contains 1.0 Troy Ounce of 0.999 pure Silver, and is the size of a Silver Eagle. The reverse of the coin is engraved with the 5 principles for life that my mother instilled in me: Faith, Family, Fitness, Freedom, and Fight. A Certificate of Authenticity is included. The obverse of the coin features the Niue effigies Coat of Arms and Public Seal. This first-ever, legal tender Chuck Norris coin comes ready to showcase and enjoy with its own real wood display stand and patriotic packaging as an ode to my and others' military service.

My new Silver Coin would honestly make a great Christmas gift, not only for family members but fellow patriots you know. One of the best gifts you can give someone is the gift of silver. Silver bells ringing? I have given silver coins to my friends and family and, boy, do they love them. It's a way to help build their future wealth and give a gift they will enjoy for a lifetime.

My 100-year-young mom was so thrilled to receive her first Chuck Norris Silver Coin. As she did, she said to me, reflecting back upon the struggle of our family's early years in poverty, "This sure will buy a lot of caramels!" We both laughed out loud!

But then I said quite seriously, "Mom, thanks to our GOLDCO precious metal investments, we and our family will never have to face a future of financial uncertainty again."

My wife, Gena, and I pray your family members will be able to say the same. We believe they can, and it all could start with gifting them their first limited edition Chuck Norris Silver Coin. Supplies are limited, and the coins are almost all gone, so please get yours today here.

