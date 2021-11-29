A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Bryan Adams, fully vaccinated, tests positive for COVID-19 a 2nd time

'So it's off to the hospital for me'

WND News Services
Published November 28, 2021 at 7:32pm
(AP) -- Bryan Adams tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival at Milan’s Malpensa Airport on Thursday, ahead of the unveiling of the 2022 Pirelli calendar that he photographed.

The Canadian rock ‘n roller disclosed the positive test in an Instagram post that included a photograph of him in a room after being tested and then sitting in an ambulance, being taken for a more reliable PCR test. He was seated normally, wearing a surgical mask.

“Here I am, just arrived in Milano, and I’ve tested positive for the second time in a month for COVID,” Adams said in the post. “So it’s off to the hospital for me.” He thanked fans for his support.

WND News Services
