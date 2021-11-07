'Build Back Bankrupt': See climate skeptic in Glasgow destroy deception of elites

While world leaders gathered in Glasgow for the U.N.'s 26th climate summit, a leading skeptic of the claim that mankind is causing catastrophic global warming was addressing a separate conference in the Scottish city called the Climate Reality Forum.

At the alternative event, hosted by the Heartland Institute, Marc Morano traced the history of climate "alarmism," going back to 1864, and the countless predictions of doom that never came true.

Similarly, media headlines, which in 2015 rendered the Paris U.N. climate summit as "the last chance," now say Glasgow really, truly is "the last chance."

"How many times do we have to save the planet?" asked Morano, the founder of ClimateDepot.com and former director of communications for the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee.

TRENDING: Kamala goes viral as she accidentally predicts Republicans will sweep in 2022, 2024

Rolling Stone magazine, he noted, recently ran a story on Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin's refusal to cooperate with his party and pass its budget bill full of the left's economy-killing, climate-change measures, titling it "Joe Manchin Just Cooked the Planet."

On Wednesday at the U.N. climate meeting, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told leaders the world may need to spend from $100 to $150 trillion to combat global warming over the next 30 years.

The gross world product -- the combined gross national income of all the countries in the world -- was about $85 trillion in 2020, according to the World Bank.

Morano comments on the rock-star status of climate-change activist Greta Thunberg in his talk.

Is man-made climate change a global deception designed to tax and control you even more? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (25 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

The Swedish teen was in Glasgow on Friday, but she was not impressed with the the COP26 climate summit, declaring to a mass rally that it has been a "failure," BBC News reported.

"It should be obvious that we cannot solve a crisis with the same methods that got us into it in the first place," she said. "We need immediate drastic annual emission cuts unlike anything the world has ever seen."

Thunberg said the people in power "can continue to live in their bubble-filled with their fantasies, like eternal growth on a finite planet and technological solutions that will suddenly appear seemingly out of nowhere and will erase all of these crises just like that."

"All this while the world is literally burning, on fire, and while the people living on the front lines are still bearing the brunt of the climate crisis," she said.

Thunberg described the U.N. summit as a "two-week long celebration of business as usual and blah, blah, blah" to "maintain business as usual" and "create loopholes to benefit themselves."

"We know that our emperors are naked."

See Marc Morano's speech:

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!