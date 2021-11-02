A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Buttigieg dresses twin baby as traffic cone: 'They're infrastructure'

'My husband Chasten found these'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 2, 2021 at 12:21pm
(BREITBART) -- The supply chain crisis continues across the United States, but Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is on his way to the U.N. climate summit in Scotland after leaving his infant son in the hospital, where he posed for a Halloween photo of him holding the baby dressed like a traffic cone.

Buttigieg’s husband Chasten tweeted about how their adopted child was wearing a costume to represent the Biden administration’s yet-to-be passed so called human infrastructure bill that provides millions for child care and climate change.

“Happy Halloween from these #twinfrastructure safety advocates!” Chasten tweeted.

Read the full story ›

