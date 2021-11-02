Buttigieg dresses twin baby as traffic cone: 'They're infrastructure'

(BREITBART) -- The supply chain crisis continues across the United States, but Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is on his way to the U.N. climate summit in Scotland after leaving his infant son in the hospital, where he posed for a Halloween photo of him holding the baby dressed like a traffic cone.

Buttigieg’s husband Chasten tweeted about how their adopted child was wearing a costume to represent the Biden administration’s yet-to-be passed so called human infrastructure bill that provides millions for child care and climate change.

“Happy Halloween from these #twinfrastructure safety advocates!” Chasten tweeted.

